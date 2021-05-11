GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events or news of events that will occur in this area:

Softball

Braham 8

HCR 6

HILL CITY — Braham tipped Hill City/Northland 8-6 in recent action at Hill City.

The game went eight innings with the international tie breaker being used. Braham scored three in the seventh inning to tie the game and three in the eighth inning to take the win.

Maycee Lathrop was losing pitcher for HCN.

Softball

HCN 17

Ogilvie 1

HILL CITY — The Storm pounded Ogilvie 17-1 in four innings in play at Hill City.

Shaley Pearson took the win on the mound for HCN.

Softball

HCN 10

Cromwell 0

HILL CITY — HCN blanked Cromwell 10-0 in action at Hill City.

Maycee Lathrop hurled a shutout for HCN in the seven-inning game. She allowed just three hits while striking out nine and not issuing a walk.

Shaley Pearson had a home run in the seventh inning for HCN.

Softball

HCN 13

Pine River 5

PINE RIVER —Hill City/Northland defeated Pine River on the road by a 13-5 score on May 10.

Maycee Lathrop was the winning pitcher, hurling seven innings and allowing five runs on eight hits. She walked one and hit one batter.

Emma Finke and Shaley Pearson both had two hits for the Storm.

Softball

North Branch 7

GR 0

NORTH BRANCH — North Branch defeated the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team 7-0 Friday at North Branch.

Results of the game were not available at press time.

Grand Rapids is now 7-7 for the season. It was in action Tuesday at Hibbing. It plays host to a doubleheader against Superior, Wis., on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments