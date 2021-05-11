GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events or news of events that will occur in this area:
Softball
Braham 8
HCR 6
HILL CITY — Braham tipped Hill City/Northland 8-6 in recent action at Hill City.
The game went eight innings with the international tie breaker being used. Braham scored three in the seventh inning to tie the game and three in the eighth inning to take the win.
Maycee Lathrop was losing pitcher for HCN.
Softball
HCN 17
Ogilvie 1
HILL CITY — The Storm pounded Ogilvie 17-1 in four innings in play at Hill City.
Shaley Pearson took the win on the mound for HCN.
Softball
HCN 10
Cromwell 0
HILL CITY — HCN blanked Cromwell 10-0 in action at Hill City.
Maycee Lathrop hurled a shutout for HCN in the seven-inning game. She allowed just three hits while striking out nine and not issuing a walk.
Shaley Pearson had a home run in the seventh inning for HCN.
Softball
HCN 13
Pine River 5
PINE RIVER —Hill City/Northland defeated Pine River on the road by a 13-5 score on May 10.
Maycee Lathrop was the winning pitcher, hurling seven innings and allowing five runs on eight hits. She walked one and hit one batter.
Emma Finke and Shaley Pearson both had two hits for the Storm.
Softball
North Branch 7
GR 0
NORTH BRANCH — North Branch defeated the Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team 7-0 Friday at North Branch.
Results of the game were not available at press time.
Grand Rapids is now 7-7 for the season. It was in action Tuesday at Hibbing. It plays host to a doubleheader against Superior, Wis., on Friday, starting at 4:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.