GRAND RAPIDS — The ©rand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action recently.
Girls
The Thunderhawk girls team has gotten off to a nice start as it has won three of its first four matches.
The girls lost to Two Harbors 1-0 for its lone loss. It defeated Mesabi East 3-1 as Abbey Birkey, Taylor Birkey and Taelyn Pomplun found the backof the net for the Thunderhawks.
Then, on Thursday, Grand Rapids improved to 3-1 for the season with an impressive 4-1 victory over Two Harbors. Natalee Bushman scored twice for the Thunderhawks while Kenny Martinson and Kailey True both added single goals.
Abbey Birkey picked up an assist on Bushman’s first tally.
Grand Rapids traveled to Duluth on Saturday to take on Duluth Denfeld and then they will be at home on Tuesday, Sept. 15, for a 7 p.m contest against Esko at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
Boys
The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team did not play its best game as it fell to Hermantown 4-0 in a game played at Hermantown Thursday night.
Thunderhawks coach Nick Koerbitz said it was not a good performance by his team but he added that he expects the team to bounce back.
“We are disappointed, but we will learn from not being ready to play,” said Koerbitz. “Hermantown had more energy than us from the moment we stepped off the bus. We are looking to regroup and get ready for our next game.”
