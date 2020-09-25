GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action Thursday.

The boys team traveled to Proctor and came away with a nice 1-0 win. Meanwhile, the girls team had a rough go of it as it lost at home 5-2 to Proctor.

Following are results of the games:

Boys

Grand Rapids 1

Proctor 0

The Thunderhawks made the long trip to Proctor and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Rails.

The lone goal of the game came in the first half – in the 31st minute – when Rhys Cameron found the back of the net on an assist from Ulrich Mvogo.

Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said it was a good victory for this team.

“The boys played very well for most of the game, especially in the middle of the field,” Koerbitz said. “We had a majority of the possession and didn’t allow Proctor to have much of the ball.

“We had a handful of golden chances that we didn’t capitalize on, and we let them hang around despite controlling the game. Proctor added a lot of pressure in the last 10 minutes of the game, and had their fair share of opportunities in that time frame when I thought we sort of panicked with the lead.

“There are a lot of good things and learning experiences from the game, and we will use all of them to keep getting better. It was a good win on the road.”

Girls

Proctor 5

Grand Rapids 2

In Grand Rapids, Proctor defeated the Thunderhawk girls soccer team by a 5-2 margin.

Grand Rapids goalkeeper Makenzie Cole scored one of the Thunderhawk goals on a penalty kick while Natalee Bushman took a pass from Abbey Birkey for the other goal.

