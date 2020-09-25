GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action Thursday.
The boys team traveled to Proctor and came away with a nice 1-0 win. Meanwhile, the girls team had a rough go of it as it lost at home 5-2 to Proctor.
Following are results of the games:
Boys
Grand Rapids 1
Proctor 0
The Thunderhawks made the long trip to Proctor and came away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Rails.
The lone goal of the game came in the first half – in the 31st minute – when Rhys Cameron found the back of the net on an assist from Ulrich Mvogo.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said it was a good victory for this team.
“The boys played very well for most of the game, especially in the middle of the field,” Koerbitz said. “We had a majority of the possession and didn’t allow Proctor to have much of the ball.
“We had a handful of golden chances that we didn’t capitalize on, and we let them hang around despite controlling the game. Proctor added a lot of pressure in the last 10 minutes of the game, and had their fair share of opportunities in that time frame when I thought we sort of panicked with the lead.
“There are a lot of good things and learning experiences from the game, and we will use all of them to keep getting better. It was a good win on the road.”
Girls
Proctor 5
Grand Rapids 2
In Grand Rapids, Proctor defeated the Thunderhawk girls soccer team by a 5-2 margin.
Grand Rapids goalkeeper Makenzie Cole scored one of the Thunderhawk goals on a penalty kick while Natalee Bushman took a pass from Abbey Birkey for the other goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.