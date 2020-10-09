GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action recently.

The Thunderhawk girls team came away with a 1-1 tie against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.

In the match, the lone goal by Grand Rapids was scored by Abbey Birkey on an assist from Kenny Martinson.

The Grand Rapids boys team also was in action on Thursday. In that game against Duluth Denfeld, the Thunderhawks came away with an exciting 3-2 victory.

Results of that game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.

