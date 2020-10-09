GRAND RAPIDS — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams were in action recently.
The Thunderhawk girls team came away with a 1-1 tie against Duluth Denfeld on Thursday.
In the match, the lone goal by Grand Rapids was scored by Abbey Birkey on an assist from Kenny Martinson.
The Grand Rapids boys team also was in action on Thursday. In that game against Duluth Denfeld, the Thunderhawks came away with an exciting 3-2 victory.
Results of that game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.