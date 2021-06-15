CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed fifth in the Section 7AA Track and Field Championships which was conducted Saturday in Cloquet.
Forest Lake won the team title with 114 points followed by Andover with 106 and Cambridge-Isanti with 82. Cloquet was fourth with 71 followed by Grand Rapids and Duluth East with 55 points.
Winning section titles and earning a berth in the state meet for Grand Rapids was junior Jackson (J.D.) Weston in the shot put (51-feet, 9.5-inches) and the discus (142-feet, 2-inches).
Coming in second for the Thunderhawks and earning a berth at state is the 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of senior Sam Stertz, sophomore Ian Andersen, senior Derek Erdman and junior Austin Hanson (8:13.86).
Coming in fourth for the Thunderhawks was senior Sam Stertz in the 1,600-meter run (4:36.49).
Placing fifth for Grand Rapids were senior Wade Brouse in the 100-meter dash (11.45 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay comprised of senior Caden Hofstad, senior John Bonner, Brouse and junior Maxwell Bergman (44.97 seconds); and senior Hunter Hillman in the shot put (45-feet, 9.5-inches).
Taking sixth for the Thunderhawks was sophomore Kayden Metzgar in the pole vault (12-feet).
Coming in seventh for Grand Rapids were senior Dane Kennedy in the 300-meter hurdles (45.47 seconds); senior Hunter Hillman in the discus (124-feet, 9-inches); and the 4 x 400-meter relay made up of senior Sam Stertz, senior Derek Erdman, sophomore Aiden Chandler and senior Wade Brouse (3:44.57).
Taking eighth for the Thunderhawks was junior Wesley Carlson in the 110-meter hurdles (16.75 seconds).
Weston said he is happy to be able to compete in his first state meet. He said the section meet was probably the first meet of the year where he had a good bit of competition, which brought out the best in him. That showed by the fact he improved his personal best in the shot put by about three feet.
“Two years ago to now, I am much stronger and this year I have been learning new technique. I am still kind of learning it.”
Weston said he is going to try to eclipse the school record at state of 57-feet, 5-inches. He added that he would like to top 150 feet in the discus.
“In both the shot put and discus I pretty much just want to have fun and see what I can do at state,” Weston said.
Coach Darrin Hofstad said the throwers put in the time working on technique drills and in the weight room.
“J.D.’s strength progression from football to track and field, he has been living in that weight room and that has made a big difference,” Hofstad said. “He had a big gain at sections and we kind of expected that from J.D. all year and I am glad he popped it at the right time.
“A 50-foot throw is always a throw that you want to get over the hump and J.D. bypassed that and darn near hit 52. It puts him obviously in the top eight and potentially All-State, and we definitely expect him on the podium.”
Weston also bypassed his personal best in the discus by a wide margin.
Hofstad said the relay truly did not have a stiff competition this year because of the abbreviated schedule. He said the Thunderhawks’ time is top 10 in the state but that the relay will be racing in the slower heat at state.
“We want to win that heat and put some pressure on that faster heat,” Hofstad said. “We feel these kids are good enough to get on the podium. We love to see them start to push the school record (8:05) a little bit too. They dropped seven seconds to get to the sections and we know we could have done a little bit better.
“So, we really feel good about the way these guys compete on each leg of the relay. I hope we give Austin (Hanson) a chance to chase somebody down and the boys are ripe for a big day.”
Stertz said it will be his first trip to state in track and field, adding that it was good to get over the hump after narrowly missing state as a sophomore when he took third in the 800-meter run.
“At sections we ran an 8:13 which was our fastest by a lot,” said Stertz. “But we are hoping at state that we maybe can break 8:10 just because of the competition down there.
“To do that, we are going to have to have all of our guys at 2:05 or under for their split times. We are going there for the experience and I really don’t have any placing for us in mind. It is go down, get that experience and do as well as we can.”
Hanson said that since the relay is his only race at the state meet, he plans to go at it a little harder.
“I hope to drop my time a little bit,” said Hanson, who runs the anchor leg of the relay. “It feels awesome to be going to state. I went down there for Sam (Stertz) for cross country two years ago and it was awesome watching all the runners. It gets me excited to go down there and run.
“I think we can go for a medal at state and that would be a good goal for us. We need to run fast and everybody needs to run a P.R.”
Andersen, a member of the relay, said it feels amazing to be making his first trip to state.
“I hope there is a lot more where this came from and I hope to make it some time again during my high school career,” Andersen said. “It feels great.
“We need to perform our best. We are supposed to be peaking at state. I think we can get on the podium.”
Girls State Qualifier
Senior Merica Beighley will be making her first state appearance in the shot put and she said she is excited.
“It feels pretty amazing and I am super excited,” said Beighley. “I have worked really hard for this. At state my goal is to get on the podium. I just need to get in the right mind set, look at my goals and push through it all.”
Beighley will be throwing for the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth next year, and she said she was excited to earn a state berth with her future college coach watching.
“I am super excited to go there and throw for them,” she said.
Grand Rapids coach Darin Illikainen said Beighley is a hard worker and very coachable, and he said she has improved greatly as a thrower.
“She has been one of the most consistent throwers in northern Minnesota this year. She hasn’t had the big ups and downs and she has been very consistent.
“She steps up when the competition is big. At the section meet, the very first throw she popped out there was the winner.
“She has been peaking at the right time. Throwing coaches Dan Jinks and Ben Simula have been doing a fabulous job with our throwers. Recently at practice she has been closing in on 40 feet so we are confident she can get something out there to get her on the medal stand.”
Section 7AA Track and Field Championships
Team Scores: Forest Lake 114; 2. Andover 106; 3. Cambridge-Isanti 82; 4. Cloquet 71; 5. Grand Rapids 55; 5. Duluth East 55; 7. Big Lake 40; 8. Chisago Lakes 34; 9. St. Francis 31; 10. Elk River 30; 11. North Branch 19; 12. Princeton 17; 13. Duluth Denfeld 16; 14. Hermantown ; 15. Hibbing 12; 16. Zimmerman 10.
100 dash: 1. Cole Brisbois, FL, 11.10; 2. Matthew Beaudry, ER, 11.21; 3. Dylan Heehn, Cloq, 11.30; 5. Wade Brouse, GR, 11.45; 10. John Bonner, GR, 11.88; 19. Maxwell Bergman, GR, 12.09.
200 dash: 1. Caden Wheeler, And, 22.70; 2. Cole Brisbois, FL, 22.72; 3. Dylan Heehn, Cloq, 23.05; 16. Risto Borgman, GR, 24.61; 33. Nic Langlois, GR, 26.15.
400 dash: 1. Alexander Croston, SF, 50.34; 2. Zachary Johnson, And, 51.04; 3. Augustus Herman, FL, 51.25; 17. Derek Erdman, GR, 56.54; 20. Aiden Chandler, GR, 56.90; 23. Austin Hanson, GR, 57.39.
800 run: 1. Cameron Heppner, And, 2:00.27; 2. Christian Noble, BL, 2:01.92; 3. Calvin Fiala, And, 2:03.23; 16. Ethan Florek, GR, 2:12.10; 21. Josh Timm, GR, 2:14.91; 24, Austin Hanson, GR, 2:20.25.
1,600 run: 1. Gabriel Birkmeier, And, 4:30.32; 2. Daniel Vanacker, FL, 4:32.05; 3. Jackson DesCombaz, DE, 4:36.41; 4. Sam Stertz, GR, 4:36.49; 11. Mason Sovada, GR, 5:11.44; 14 Ian Andersen, GR, 5:15.31.
3,200 run: 1. Daniel Vanacker, FL, 9:52.24; 2. Isaac Fink, DE, 9:53.21; 3. Oliver Miatke, DE, 9:55.58; 21. Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, GR, 11:25.15; 24. Josh Timm, GR, 11:55.02; 25, Caleb Rychart, GR, 11:55.53.
110 hurdles: 1. Harrison Toussaint, NB, 15.40; 2. Augustus Giddings, And, 15.41; 3. Andrew Head, CI, 16.14; 8. Wesley Carlson, GR, 16.75; 9. Dane Kennedy, GR, 16.82.
300 hurdles: 1. Nathan Genereau, Cloq, 40.94; 2. Augustus Giddings, And, 41.16; 3. Harrison Toussaint, NB, 41.42; 7. Dane Kennedy, GR, 45.47; 12. Herschel Christiansen, GR, 46.64; 22. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 49.25.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Forest Lake, 44.04; 2. Andover, 44.12; 3. Cloquet, 44.64; 5. Grand Rapids (Caden Hofstad, John Bonner, Wade Brouse, Maxwell Bergman), 44.97.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Andover, 1:31.37; 2. Cambridge-Isanti, 1:33.49; 3. Forest Lake, 1:34.06; 10. Grand Rapids (Wesley Carlson, Aiden Chandler, Nic Langlois, Risto Borgman), 1:41.20.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Andover, 3:27.29; 2. Forest Lake, 3:31.77; 3. Cloquet, 3:33.96; 7. Grand Rapids (Sam Stertz, Derek Erdman, Aiden Chandler, Wade Brouse), 3:44.57.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Andover, 8:06.31; 2. Grand Rapids (Sam Stertz, Ian Andersen, Derek Erdman, Austin Hanson), 8:13.86; 3. Duluth East, 8:26.38.
High jump: 1. Jacob Ziebarth, CI, 6-8; 2. Matthew Thompson, DE, 6-4; 3. Luke Oberleitner, SF, 6-0; 11. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-6; 13. Herschel Christiansen, GR, 5-4; 15. Wyatt Christiansen, GR, 5-4
Pole vault: 1. Ethan Hintermeister, CI, 14-0; 2. Blake Johnson, FL, 13-8; 3. Jack Gebhardt, ER, 12-8; 6. Kayden Metzgar, GR, 12-0.
Triple jump: 1. David Ierino, DE, 43-5; 2. Nicholas Bartlett, FL, 43-4; 3. Jack Iverson, BL, 42-11.5; 11. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-0; 32. Herschel Christiansen, GR, 33-7; 34. Wyatt Christiansen, GR, 33-0.
Long jump: 1. Jack Iverson, BL, 20-11.75; 2. Everett Appleby, CL, 20-0.75; 3. Bryan Hoerr, Zim, 20-0.25; 16. Wade Brouse, GR< 18-5’ 19. Isaiah Edel, GR, 17-10.
Shot put: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 51-9.5; 2. Andrew Koehler, CL, 51-6; 3. Philip Conant, SF, 48-3; 5. Hunter Hillman, GR, 45-9.5; 9. Kale Florek, GR, 42-9.5.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 142-2; 2. Andrew Koehler, CL, 130-7; 3. Trent Beseth, CI, 129-0; 7. Hunter Hillman, GR, 124-9; 17. Kale Florek, GR, 113-9.
