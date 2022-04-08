BEN ROMSAAS
VIRGINIA — A number of area basketball players got to put on their jerseys one last time Wednesday night at the 2022 Iron Range Engineering Senior Girls High School Basketball All-Star Game at Mesabi Range College.
While it was a close 13-9 game after one quarter of play, the Light All-Stars outscored the Dark All-Stars 20-4 in the second quarter to break things open. The 20-point halftime lead let them cruise to the win in the second half, 65-42.
A balanced scoring attack on the Light team let plenty of players shine with Littlefork-Big Falls’ Destiny Piekarski leading the way with 12 points. Cloquet’s Justice Paro had 11, Chisholm’s Katie Pearson 10 and Virginia’s Anna Fink finished with eight. Cloquet’s Maddie Young led the Dark All-Stars with a dozen points.
Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline got the scoring started for the Light All-Stars while Deer River’s Grace Bergland responded on the other end for Dark, 2-2. Hibbing’s Deetra Davis gave Dark the lead with a bucket on the drive, but a three from Pearson put Light back on top, 5-4.
Light continued piling in the points with Piekarski scoring in the paint on the next trip down before Proctor’s Payton Rodberg added two more on the drive, 9-4. Nashwauk-Keewatin’s Jazzlyn Svaleson stopped the run for the Dark team, putting up a shot near the baseline that cleared both the backboard and the shot clock before finding its way in for two. Cloquet’s Paro got a quick four points to end the quarter, scoring on a lay-in before later picking up a steal and hitting the open layup as time expired to put Light up 13-9 after the opening quarter.
The Light all-Stars found a groove and never slowed down in the second quarter. Duluth Marshall’s Laila Monroe took a beautiful pass from Virginia’s Fink to start the second quarter, laying in the basket for two. Esko’s Jayden Karppinen nailed two free throws for Dark, but that was the last time they would score for a while.
Deer River’s Jessica Reigel hit a jumper while Paro followed the play up with one of her own. The next trip down, a rebound and a putback for Forsline made it a 10-point game, 21-11. Fink closed out the quick run for Light, nailing a three-pointer to get her night started.
Later up 26-13, Piekarski put in a quick five for the Light All-Stars, scoring once in the paint and then knocking down a three the next trip down. Monroe then closed out the half for Light, hitting the open layup just before time expired to make it a 33-13 game at halftime.
Dark All-Stars came out looking solid in the third quarter with Bergland hitting a three-pointer to get things started. A steal for Temple followed by a layup on the opposite end gave two more for Dark, and following two from Light’s Rodberg, Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Jacie Kvas converted on a three-point play for Dark to make it a 14-point game, 35-21. Young cut the deficit to a dozen shortly after with a pair of free throws.
Two of Light’s sharpshooters, however, had something to say about that with Fink and Piekarski nailing back-to-back threes to undo most of Dark’s work in a matter of seconds. Greenway’s Jadin Saville ended the third quarter with five points in two possessions for the dark team, but the deficit only shrank by one over the course of the 10 minutes with light leading 48-29 heading into the final frame.
North Woods’ Brianna Whiteman got the Light All-Stars off on the right foot in the fourth quarter, nailing a three to put the lead back over 20. Cloquet’s Young put together a solid fourth quarter for the Dark All-Stars, scoring five straight for her squad. Forsline, Temple, Monroe and Virginia’s Janie Potts all got in on the action late as well with buckets, as the contest came to a close in favor of Light, 65-42.
After the game, Potts reflected on what it meant to play in the senior all-star game.
“At the beginning it was a little different because you don’t know a lot of these girls but once you got out there and started playing with them it was a pretty cool feeling. It’s an honor that my coach selected me to be a part of this game. It was a really cool experience. It’s really an amazing feeling to put on the jersey one more time but also sad to know this was the last time.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Ava Butler, who played for the Dark All-Stars shared similar sentiments.
“It was really fun. You play against these girls your whole life but this was a chance to play with them and make new friends. Getting to put on this jersey one more time made it a really fun night. It was just really fun. It’s nice to not have to take it so seriously and really play for fun.”
Playing at Mesabi Range, the all-stars got to play with a 30-second shot clock, something that is coming to Minnesota high school basketball beginning in the 2023-24 season. On playing with it, Butler said it provided a nice pace to the game.
“I like it. I liked getting the chance to play with it and I think it speeds up the game. It’s something that was nice to have out there.”
For Butler, closing out the high school chapter means the start of another.
“It’s sad seeing the high school stuff come to an end but I’m also excited to play at that next level. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead and I think this was a nice way for us to go out.”
Light 13 20 15 17 — 65
Dark 9 4 16 13 — 42
Light: Anna Fink 8, Laila Monroe 6, Katie Pearson 10, Brianna Whiteman 3, Destiny Piekarski 12, Jessica Reigel 4, Kora Forsline 6, Janie Potts 3, Justice Paro 11, Payton Rodberg 4; Three pointers: Fink 2, Pearson 2, Whiteman 1, Piekarski 2, Paro 1; Free throws: 4-7; Total fouls: 13.
Dark: Jazlynn Svaleson 2, Alexa Fossell 1, Jayden Karppinen 4, Jacie Kvas 3, Jordan Temple 5, Maddie Young 12, Abbie Resberg 3, Deetra Davis 2, Grace Bergland 5, Jadin Saville 5; Three pointers: Bergland 1, Saville 1; Free throws: 10-16; Total fouls: 5.
