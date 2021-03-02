COLERAINE — When Jadin Saville was an eighth grader on the Greenway High School girls basketball team, it was obvious that she had great basketball skills.
Saville – now a junior – was a starter as an eighth grader for the Raiders and has been an integral part of the Raiders ever since. On Feb. 25, she became the first female basketball player at Greenway to crack the 1,000-point mark in 17 years.
It was sort of a family affair during the game as Saville’s younger sister Talia, a freshman, gained her first varsity start on that night. And, to top it off, it was a pass from Talia to her older sister that set up the basket where the 1,000th point was achieved.
“It felt really good,” said Saville, a three-sport athlete at Greenway, said about achieving the milestone. “I knew that I was going to be close and I got relieved when I actually got it. It wasn’t necessarily a goal that I set for myself. I knew I was close (to 1,000 points) because my teammates and my coach (Sarah Wright) had talked to me a little a couple weeks before I got it.”
Saville is enjoying a banner season as she leads the Iron Range Conference by making 45.71 percent of her 3-point attempts, and she is fifth in the conference while hitting 50 percent of her two-point field goal tries. She is fourth in the conference in scoring, averaging 16.73 points per game.
“My shooting has to do with the off season,” Saville explained. “They always say that you can get better in practice but off season is where you really get to improve your skills. So I would have to say that off-season shooting and dribbling and stuff like that definitely helps.”
Saville said that it was special having her sister involved in the game and play that netted her the 1,000th point.
“I definitely am little bit harder on her just because I know that she can get in her head sometimes,” Saville said. “But she is one of the hardest workers I have ever seen. So me and her definitely show our sister bond in basketball as well.”
When asked if she thinks sister Talia has a goal of scoring 1,000 points like older sister, Saville said her sister is a different type of player than she is.
“I think her biggest goal is doing what she can for the team,” Saville said.
Greenway has a number of good players in the lineup and it shows as the Raiders currently are 8-5 for the season and have played most teams tough.
“Our main goal is to do better than we did last year,” Saville said. “Our goal that we have had the last couple of years is to try to get past the first round of the playoffs. We do really good during the season and then all of a sudden we hit the first round of the playoffs and we struggle.
“I think getting past that first round definitely is a goal. Another one is trying to get to state, obviously.”
With another year of varsity play ahead of her, Saville was asked if she has set any goals for her senior season.
“I think as a team we need to continue the growth of just being the people and the young females and players that we are,” she explained. “Individually, I guess it is just working on my game more.”
Saville said she has a goal of playing basketball in college. She said she has reached out to some schools while others have reached out to her.
“I do plan on trying to play somewhere,” Saville said. “I don’t know necessarily where or at what level but I definitely do want to try to play in college.”
Saville carries a 3.5 grade point average and she said it is important for student-athletes to be successful with their academics.
“I know that there are a lot of athletes who really enjoy playing sports but sometimes sports come to an end and you need to find something that you really love outside of sports that you would like to do for the rest of your life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.