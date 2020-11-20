COLD SPRING — It was two undefeated teams who met Friday evening in Cold Spring in the championship game of the Section 8AAAA Football Tournament.
The Grand Rapids High School team went head-to-head against undefeated and defending state champion Rocori and, as expected, it proved to be the toughest game of the season for the Thunderhawks. Rocori displayed a dangerous passing attack and it was just too much for Grand Rapids to handle as it came away with a 34-6 victory over the Thunderhawks.
Rocori scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter when dangerous Luke Humbert reached pay dirt on a five-yard run. The snap for the extra point was botched and Rocori led 6-0 with just over two minutes remaining in the initial quarter.
Grand Rapids countered with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter when Dane Kennedy streaked into the end zone on a 10-yard scoring run. It was then the Thunderhawks’ turn to botch the extra point snap and the game was tied at 6-6.
Rocori needed just two plays on its next possession to regain the lead. The touchdown came when Humbert latched onto a pass from Camdyn Bauer and scored on a 64-yard scoring play.
Rocori managed to score another touchdown with just 45 seconds remaining in the first half when Drew Schneider caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Bauer. Josh Johnston booted the extra point and Rocori took a 20-6 advantage into halftime.
Rocori increased its lead to 27-6 early in the second half when Carter Thelen broke free on a 26-yard scoring run. Later in the third quarter, Rocori found the end zone again when Bauer hit Drew Haakonson with a scoring pass.
There was no scoring in the fourth quarter as Rocori took the victory.
Rocori improves to 7-0 for the season while Grand Rapids finishes with a 6-1 record.
Grand Rapids 0 6 0 0—6
Rocori 6 14 14 0—34
First Quarter
R-Luke Humbert 5-yard run (Kick failed)
Second Quarter
GR-Dane Kennedy 10-yard run (Kick failed)
R-Humbert 64-yard pass from Camdyn Bauer (Josh Johnston kick)
R-Drew Schneider 25-yard pass from Bauer (Johnston kick)
Third Quarter
R-Carter Thelen 26-yard run (Johnston kick)
R-Drew Haakonson 2-yard pass from Bauer (Johnston kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
