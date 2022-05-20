CHISHOLM — The Iron Range Conference Track and Field Meet was conducted May 17, at Maturi Field in Chisholm.
Following are results of the meet:
Girls
Rock Ridge won the team competition with 155 points followed by Mesabi East, 138.5, and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK), 116. Deer River/Northland (DRN) finished sixth with 44.
Kate Storlie of DRN won the 100-meter hurdles in a time of 17.8 seconds. Maija Rantala of Rock Ridge was second in 18.19 while Corinne Hubbard of GNK was third in 18.2 seconds. Kaylee Kangas of GNK was fifth in a time of 18.8 seconds.
Emmalee Oviatt of GNK won the shot put with a heave of 37-feet, 1-inch. Sydney Fitzgerald of Rock Ridge was second with 35-3.5, and Frankie Cuellar of GNK was third with 30-5.
Oviatt also was second in the discus with a distance of 98-feet, 4-inches. Ande Visser of Ely was first with 104-11.
Kaitlin Olson of GNK placed second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 13:11. Mia Stark of Rock Ridge won the race with a time of 13:02.70.
Ella Storlie of DRN was second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 52.9 seconds. Olivia Forsline of Mesabi East won the race in 52.6 seconds. Kangas of GNK was third in 54.1 seconds.
Storlie also was second in the pole vault with a height of 8-feet, 6-inches. Ryan Ford of International Falls placed first with the same height. Brooke Petrich of GNK was third with 7-6.
Kayleigh Horn of DRN was second in the high jump with a height of 5-feet, 2-inches. Tresa Baumgard was first with 5-2.
Claire Clusiau of GNK was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-feet, 3.75-inches. Theel of Mesabi East was first with 16-0.50.
The GNK 4 x 800-meter relay comprised of Clusiau, Brooke Petrich, Lola Champlin and Emma Williams was second in 10:41.1. International Falls was first in 10:26.8.
Jaci Rebrovich of GNK was third in the 100-meter dash in 13.00 seconds. Elli Theel of
Mesabi East won the event in 12.60 seconds.
Champlin of GNK was third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:37.08. Aubree Skelton of Mesabi East won the race in 2:29.20.
Williams of GNK placed third in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:35. Nora Stark of Rock Ridge was first in 5:31.7.
The GNK 4 x 100-meter relay consisting of Cuellar, Miskovich, Rebrovich and Petrich was third in 53.6 seconds. Rock Ridge was first in 51.7 seconds.
Boys
Rock Ridge won the team title with 219.5 points with GNK finishing second with 186. Deer River/Northland was fifth with 65.
Taevon Wells of GNK won the 200-meter dash in a time of 22.5 seconds. Alec Wake of DRN was third in 23.8 seconds. Andrew Wilson of Rock Ridge was second in 23.6 seconds.
Wells also won the 400-meter dash in a time of 52.1 seconds. Teammate Bodie Jorgenson finished second in 52.7 seconds while Wake of DRN was fourth in 54.8 seconds.
Armando Salazar of DNR won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.78 seconds. Oskar Jenson of the Titans was second in 15.8 seconds.
Salazar also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.1 seconds. Jenson of GNK was second in 44.3 seconds while Roberts of GNK finished third in 44.7 seconds.
Connor Thoennes of GNK won the pole vault with a height of 9-feet. Teammate Hunter Milstead was third with 8-0 while Matthew Schaaf of DRN and Oskar Jenson of GNK tied for fifth with 7-0.
GNK’s Jenson won the triple jump with a distance of 39-feet, 4.5-inches. Wake of DRN was third with 38-9.25 while Wells of GNK was fifth with 37-3.75.
Justice Rebrovich of GNK was second in the 100-meter dash in 11.4 seconds. Wilson of Rock Ridge won the race in 11.3 seconds. Rebrovich also was fifth in the 200-meter dash in 24.1 seconds.
Benjamin Plackner of GNK placed second in the 800-meter run in 2:03.4. Daniel Olson of GNK was third in 2:09.3. Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the event in 1:57.4.
Olson of GNK was second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:18.81. Stocke of Rock Ridge won the race in 4:16.23.
Connor Thoennes of GNK was second in the 3,200-meter run in a time of 10:24.6. Teammate Isaac Danielson was fourth in 11:45.0. Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge was first in 10:18.9.
GNK’s 4 x 400-meter relay made up of Jorgenson, Wells, Olson and Plackner was second in 3:45. Rock Ridge was first in 3:40.
The Titans’ 4 x 800-meter relay consisting of Milstead, Flett, Thoennes and Plackner was second in 8:55. Rock Ridge was first in 8:41.1.
Mason Marx of GNK was third in the discus with a throw of 116-feet, 5-inches. Tait Kongsjord of DRN was fifth with 105-2. Riley Krenz of Rock Ridge was first with 130-3.
The GNK 4 x 200-meter relay comprised of Stram, Waldvogel, Jorgenson and Rebrovich was third in 1:36.8. Rock Ridge was first in 1:35.4.
Duffy of GNK was fourth in the high jump with 5-feet, 2-inches. A trio of Chisholm jumpers tied for first with 5-4.
Wake of DRN placed fourth in the long jump with 18-feet, 2-inches. Jack Ribich of Mesabi East was first with 19-8.
Kongsjord of DRN was fourth in the shot put with a heave of 41-feet, 8-inches. Marx of GNK was fifth with 40-7. Isaac Flatley of Rock Ridge was first with 45-6.5.
Iron Range Conference Meet
Girls team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 155; 2. Mesabi East 138.5; 3. GNK 116; 4. International Falls 111.5; 5. Ely 77; 6. Deer River/Northland 44; 7. Chisholm 36.
100 dash: 1. Elli Theel, ME, 12.60; 2. Ava Fink, RR,12.70; 3. Jaci Rebrovich, GNK, 13.00; 6. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 13.40 10. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 14.00.
200 dash: 1. Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 26.00; 2. Ava Fink, RR, 26.10; 3. Kora Forsline, ME, 27.20; 8. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 29.19.
400 dash: 1. Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 1:01.80; 2. Grace Latourell, Ely, 1:04.70; 3. Bailey Herberg, IF, 1:06.10; 7. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:08.80; 9. Karly Mann, GNK, 1:11.60.
800 run: 1. Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:29.20; 2. Ryan Ford, IF, 2:30.40; 3. Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:37.80.
1,600 run: 1. Nora Stark, RR, 5:31.70; 2. Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 5:33.80; 3. Emma Williams, GNK, 5:35.0; 10. Avalynn Westphal, GNK, 6:46.20.
3,200 run: 1. Mia Stark, RR, 13:02.70; 2. Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:11.0; 3. Chloe Green, ME, 13:17.0.
100 hurdles: 1. Kate Storlie, DRN, 17.8; 2. Maija Rantala, RR, 18.19; 3. Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 18.2; 5.Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 18.8; 9. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 20.3.
300 hurdles: 1. Olivia Forsline, ME, 52.6; 2. Ella Storlie, DRN, 52.9; 3. Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 54.1; 10. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 58.2
4 x 100 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 51.70; 2. Mesabi East, 51.8; 3. GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich, Brooke Petrich), 53.6; 7. DRN (Kiley Kibbler, Faith Hawkins, Galatia Treat, Emma Morris), 1:02.4.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Mesabi East, 1:52.6; 2. International Falls, 1:56.3; 3. Rock Ridge, 1:58.2; 4.GNK (Corinne Hubbard, Kaylee Kangas, Layla Miskovich, Jaci Rebrovich), 1:59.2; 6. DRN (Caitlynn Hemphill, Tatum Peterson, Ella Storlie, Kate Storlie), 2:06.1.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Mesabi East, 4:21.30; 2. International Falls, 4:27.9; 3. Ely, 4:34.8; 4. GNK (Frankie Cuellar, Karly Mann, Lola Champlin, Claire Clusiau), 4:43.9.
4 x 800 relay: 1. International Falls, 10:26.8; 2. GNK (Claire Clusiau, Brooke Petrich, Lola Champlin, Emma Williams), 10:41.2; 3. Rock Ridge, 10:55.5.
High jump: 1. Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 5-2; 2. Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 5-2; 3. Nora Sullivan, IF, 4-8; 7. Tatum Peterson, DRN, 4-4; 9. Faith Hawkins, DRN, 4-4; 10. Layla Drown, GNK, 4-4.
Pole vault: 1. Ryan Ford, IF, 8-6; 2. Ella Storlie, DRN, 8-6; 3. Brooke Petrich, GNK, 7-6; 6. Alissa Yanez, GNK, 6-6; 7. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 6-0.
Long jump: 1. Elli Theel, ME, 16-0.50; 2. Claire Clusiau, GNK, 15-3.75; 3. Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 14-11; 9. Tatum Peterson, DRN, 13-1.
Triple jump: 1. Abbgail Hutchinson, IF,34-3.5; 2. Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 34-1; 3. Jacinda Wilcox, RR, 31-6.5; 6. Ellie Peterson, GNK, 30-7.5; 8. Layla Miskovich, GNK, 30-2.
Shot put: 1. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 37-1; 2. Sydney Fitzgerald, RR, 35-3.5; 3. Frankie Cuellar, GNK, 30-5; 7. Careese Milstead, GNK,27-6.
Discus: 1. Ande Visser, Ely, 104-11; 2. Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 98-4; 3. Hannah Baker, ME, 90-7; 9. Careese Milstead, GNK, 75-7.
Iron Range Conference Meet
Boys team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 219.5; 2. GNK 186; 3. Chisholm 69; 4. Mesabi East 66.5; 5. Deer River/Northland 65; 6. International Falls 40.5; 7. Ely 27.5.
100 dash: 1. Andrew Wilson, RR, 11.30; 2. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 11.4; 3. Jake Burress, RR, 11.7; 6. Brock Stram, GNK, 11.9; 7. Gaige Waldvogel, GNK, 12.0; 10. Noah Harrison, DRN, 12.1.
200 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 22.5; 2, Andrew Wilson, RR, 23.6; 3. Alec Wake, DRN, 23.8; 5. Justice Rebrovich, GNK, 24.1; 7. John Duffy, GNK, 24.5; 17. Noah Harrison, DRN, 28.4.
400 dash: 1. Taevon Wells, GNK, 52.1; 2. Bodie Jorgenson, GNK, 52.7; 3. Tristan Peterson, RR, 53.6; 4. Alec Wake, DRN, 54.8.
800 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 1:57.40; 2. Benjamin Plackner, GNK, 2:03.4; 3. Daniel Olson, GNK, 2:09.3; 8. Casey Flett, GNK, 2:19.5.
1,600 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:16.23; 2. Daniel Olson, GNK, 4:18.81; 3. Carter Skelton, ME, 4:38.5; 6. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 5:24.4; 7. Tyler Foss, DRN, 5:28.2.
3,200 run: 1. Aaron Nelson, RR, 10:18.9; 2. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 10:24.6; 3. Alex Leete, ME, 11:16.0; 4. Isaac Danielson, GNK, 11:45.0..
110 hurdles: 1. Armando Salazar, DRN, 15.78; 2. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 15.80; 3. Shane Zancauske,, Chis, 17.7; 8. Gage Roberts, GNK, 19.7.
300 hurdles: 1. Armando Salazar, DRN, 41.4; 2. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 44.3; 3. Gage Roberts, GNK, 44.7.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 45.9; 2. Mesabi East, 47.0; 3. Chisholm, 47.1; 4. GNK (Brock Stram, Gaige Waldvogel, Brayden Austad, John Duffy), 50.8.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 1:35.4; 2. Mesabi East, 1:35.7; 3. GNK (Brock Stram, Gaige Waldvogel, Bode Jorgenson, Justice Rebrovich), 1:36.8;, 4.DRN (Rhett Mundt, Eli Reyes, Noah Harrison, Armando Salazar), 1:44.9.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 3:40.0; 2. GNK (Bodie Jorgenson, Taevon Wells, Daniel Olson, Benjamin Plackner), 3:45; 3. Ely, 3:58.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 8:41.1; 2. GNK (Hunter Milstead, Casey Flett, Connor Thoennes, Benjamin Plackner), 8:55; 3. Mesabi East, 9:41.
High jump: 1. Charlie Thompson, Chis, 5-4; 1. July Abernathy, Chis, 5-4; 1. Ethan Lauzen, Chis, 5-4; 4. John Duffy, GNK, 5-2; 8. Steven McGee, GNK, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Connor Thoennes, GNK, 9-0; 2. Christian Davidson, IF, 8-6; 3. Hunter Milstead, GNK, 8-0; 5. Matthew Schaaf, DRN, 7-0; 5. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 7-0.
Long jump: 1. Jack Ribich, ME, 19-8; 2. Griffen Krmpotich, RR, 18-7; 3. July Abernathy, Chis, 18-3.75; 4. Alec Wake, DRN, 18-2; 6. Brayden Austad, GNK, 17-11.25; 8. Daniel Olson, GNK, 17-7.75.
Triple jump: 1. Oskar Jenson, GNK, 39-4.5; 2. Charlie Thompson, Chis, 39-1; 3. Alec Wake, DRN, 38-9.25; 5. Taevon Wells, GNK, 37-3.75; 8. Armando Salazar, DRN, 34-8.5.
Shot put: 1. Isaac Flatley, RR, 45-6.5; 2. Noah Mitchell, RR, 43-3.5; 3. Jonah Aluni, RR, 43-3; 4. Tait Kongsjord, DRN, 42-2; 5. Mason Marx, GNK, 40-7; 9. Rhett Mundt, DRN, 35-2; 10. Shawn Oothoudt, GNK, 30-1.5; 12. Louis Champlin, GNK, 28-0; 14. Trey Flowers, DRN, 26-10.
Discus: 1. Riley Krenz, RR, 130-3; 2. Jonah Aluni, RR, 125-7; 3. Mason Marx, GNK, 116-5; 5. Tait Kongsjord, DRN, 105-2; 6. Rhett Mundt, DRN, 104-5; 8. John Duffy, GNK, 89-4.
