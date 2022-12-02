VIRGINIA—Not even a week removed from his final state cross country meet, Rock Ridge senior Cameron Stocke has made his next big decision.
On Thursday, Stocke put pen to paper and signed his National Letter of Intent with the University of Minnesota, committing to run cross country and track and field for the Golden Gophers beginning next school year.
Surrounded by his friends, family, teammates and coaches in a packed room at the Virginia High School, Stocke said the commitment was a big moment for him after a long recruitment process from a number of schools.
“It’s nice to be officially done,” Stocke said after the signing. The hard part was yesterday, telling all of the other coaches from schools I didn’t choose. That was tough, but it’s pretty special to see everyone here today. I was nervous for it because I don’t like people watching me but it was cool. It’s been a journey to get to this point. It’s been fun but it’s not over yet.”
Stocke, who’s won two state titles in track and field and most recently was runner-up at the state cross country meet, said his decision to commit to the Gophers came down to a number of different things, including a lengthy conversation with the coaching staff concerning the team’s future.
“The day I decided I had an hour long conversation with the coach. They were talking about the classes they were recruiting and what the future was going to look like for them. They said they can definitely see me as a big part of that future.
“I really liked all the coaching staff. The facilities are amazing. They have a brand new outdoor track. I know two other distance recruits they have and they’re both really cool guys so I’m excited to get to know them very well over the next few years.”
Stocke says he plans to major in engineering but is currently unsure on a specific focus within the field. His own inquisitive nature drew him towards that field of study.
“I really like problem solving. And there’s a lot of problems to solve in the world. I think of things like renewable energy, solar panels, things like that. I really think that’s an industry that’s going to take off and it’s something I could really make an impact in the world with.”
Expected to redshirt his first year with the Gophers, Stocke’s schedule will see him busy with training as he prepares to become a big contributor for the Gophers. That year of training is something Stocke looks forward to.
“I think you just have to be patient. The main thing for your first year is to increase your training a lot. You’re not competing so it gives you a little bit more time to adjust. You want to stay healthy and make the adjustments that come with college so I think the redshirt is good.”
Rock Ridge’s head cross country coach Chris Ismil says Stocke will be a good fit for the Gophers in more ways than one.
“It was less about the college and the team and more about what kind of person the University of Minnesota is getting,” Ismil said. “He’s bringing character and the composition of a really humble and kind person. He has a great work ethic. He’s super committed to the sport and his studies. I think he’s that overall package as a student-athlete and as a community servant. They’re very fortunate to have him.”
With his whirlwind fall season nearly over, Stocke says he’s glad to have this decision out of the way. When it comes to his next set of goals, the senior says that depends on how the spring track and field season shakes out.
“My main goal is just to get better now. It changes kind of depending on how track season goes because I might already hit my goals by then. Overall, I’d like to compete on a cross country team that goes down to nationals and finishes top 10 in the country. Minnesota hasn’t been there for a while but I really think we could do it.
“For track, I know I have a lot of potential. Training up here just isn’t ideal so going and being surrounded by like-minded people, having a great track to work on and running against high quality competition will really kind of change the way I look at things when I get there.”
As a coach, seeing Stocke grow in an athletic sense over the years, Ismil says a Division I offer couldn’t have gone to a better kid.
“I’m blessed to have been his coach for the last three years. This is a different part of his life that I got to see because I have known him since a young age. It’s been a wonderful experience to watch him grow. I’ve always been in awe of his abilities and he’s really bought into that team concept over the last couple of years so it’s not just him growing but he’s helping a team grow. From a coach’s perspective, I couldn’t ask for anything more from my experience with Cam.”
Looking ahead to the upcoming track season, Stocke says there’s plenty more to come before he hangs up the green and black.
“I’d like to three-peat as state champion in the mile. I think it’s been quite a long time since anyone’s done that. I made a deal with my teammates that if they could all get to 2:02 or 2:03 in the 800, I’d do the 4x800 relay and go for a state title with them. That would be a really cool way to go out so hopefully they can hit that.
“I’m looking forward to this final year of track and everything that’s to come after that.”
