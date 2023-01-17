d

Lydia Delich of the Rock Ridge girls tennis team has been named the All-Iron Range Girls Tennis Player of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.

VIRGINIA—Looking back at a long, decorated and successful high school tennis career, Rock Ridge senior Lydia Delich didn’t know what was in store for her when she was a seventh grader suiting up to play third singles for the Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears.

Advancing to the state tournament that year, Delich got some unexpected advice after her opening round loss to Blake’s Lainey Axell, the top seed in the tournament.


