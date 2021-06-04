AURORA — The Rock Ridge girls track and field team edged out Mesabi East by four and a half points to claim their first subsection title Wednesday as area athletes competed for a spot at next week’s section championships.
The Wolverines won the meet with 112 points while the Giants were just behind them with 107.50. Athletes from Ely, Mountain Iron-Buhl, Chisholm and Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin also advanced to next week’s finals.
The top seven athletes in each event plus the top four relays in each relay event punched their tickets for next week’s finals.
Rock Ridge was led by sprinter Ava Fink, who won both the 100 meter dash (13.36) and the 200 meter dash (27.85), aiding the Wolverines on their subsection title hunt.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin was led by Emmalee Oviatt, who won the shot put with a mark of 35 feet, two inches.
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin’s 4x800 team also finished as subsection runners-up with Emma Williams, Lola Champlin, Claire Clusiau and Baylie Norris qualifying for sections with a time of 10:41.60.
A complete list of qualifiers to next week’s section championships can be found below. Results are unofficial until 24 hours after the completion of the meet in case of any protests by a team.
Girls results: 1, Rock Ridge, 112; 2, Mesabi East, 107.5; 3, International Falls, 96; 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 86.5; 5, Ely, 53; 6, Floodwood, 48; 7, Deer River/Northland, 45; 8, South Ridge/Cherry/North Woods/Northeast Range, 44; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 36; 10, McGregor, 30; 11, Chisholm, 29; 12, Bigfork, 9.
100 meter dash: 1, Ava Fink, RR, 13.36; 2, Elli Theel, ME, 13.44; 3, Jennie Krause, RR, 13.92; 4, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 14.01; 5, Jaci Rebrovich, 14.10; 6, Hailey Johnson, Chis, 14.21; 7, Sophie Johnson, SR, 14.28.
200 meter dash: 1, Fink, RR, 27.85; 2, Emma Warner, McG, 28.72; 3, Johnson, Chis, 29.19; 4, Annika Mattson, Ely, 29.32; 5, Rebrovich, GNK, 29.48; 6, Ella Lamppa, RR, 29.63; 7, Kylie Meyer, ME, 29.71.
400 meter dash: 1, Lindsey Baribeau, ME, 1:03.49; 2, Paige Dean, McG, 1:05.02; 3, Mattson, Ely, 1:05.21; 4, Claire Clusiau, GNK, 1:08.42; 5, Emma Henderson, McG, 1:08.94; 6, Madison Rohr, Ely, 1:09.33; 7, Meyer, ME, 1:09.44.
800 meter run: 1, Aubree Skelton, ME, 2:28.14; 2, Nakaiyah Nimene, Flood, 2:41.09; 3, Lola Champlin, GNK, 2:43.67; 4, Brooklynn Noble, Big, 2:44.35; 5, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 2:49.59; 6, Quianna Ford, IF, 2:51.48; 7, Vivian Barden, McG, 2:52.34.
1600 meter run: 1, Liz Nelson, MIB, 5:33.79; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 5:34.00; 3, Emma Williams, GNK, 5:37.93; 4, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 5:40.60; 5, Kaari Harsila, RR, 5:42.35; 6, Nora Stark, RR, 5:45.34; 7, Avah Kraushaar, RR, 5:57.61.
3200 meter run: 1, L. Nelson, 12:13.76; 2, K. Nelson, 12:14.04; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 12:56.18; 4, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 13:28.29; 5, Phoebe Helms, 13:51.80; 6, Karly Mann, GNK, 14:07.00; 7, Loralai Ford, IF, 13:15.40.
100 meter hurdles: 1, Neva Polo, Flood, 16.97; 2, Summer Hesseldahl, IF, 17.82; 3, Kiarra Moehlenbrock, ME, 17.84; 4, Corinne Hubbard, GNK, 19.40; 5, Lucy Virant, RR, 19.47; 6, Maija Rantala, RR, 19.67; 7, Kate Storlie, DRN, 20.03.
300 meter hurdles: 1, Polo, Flood, 48.01; 2, Maddie Lowe, IF, 50.86; 3, Abby Sheeder, DRN, 51.46; 4, Krause, RR, 53.31; 5, Olivia Forsline, ME, 53.95; 6, Nadia Rajala, GNK, 54.27; 7, Kaylee Kangas, GNK, 55.02.
4x100 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannah Hannuksela, Kora Forsline, Kailey Fossell, Elli Theel), 51.63; 2, South Ridge, 52.71; 3, Rock Ridge (Maggie Landwer, Elli Jankila, Krause, Fink), 52.94; 4, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Frankie Cuellar, Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Petrich), 54.50.
4x200 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Hannuksela, Moehlenbrock, Baribeau, K. Forsline), 1:49.08; 2, Deer River/Northland, 1:54.82; 3, McGregor, 1:55.85; 4, International Falls, 1:57.13.
4x400 meter relay: 1, South Ridge, 4:17.40; 2, Mesabi East (Moehlenbrock, Lydia Skelton, Baribeau, K. Forsline) 4:21.71; 3, Rock Ridge (Landwer, Jankila, Abby Crum, Lamppa), 4:40.25; 4, Ely (Rohr, Devine, Sarah Visser, Annikka Mattson), 4:44.32.
4x800 meter relay: 1, Mesabi East (Aaliyah Sahr, O. Forsline, A. Skelton, L. Skelton), 10:24.00; 2, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (Williams, Champlin, Clusiau, Baylie Norris), 10:41.60; 3, Ely (S. Visser, Pointer, Helms, Devine), 10:45.80; 4, Rock Ridge (Kraushaar, Mia Stark, N. Stark, Harsila), 10:52.30.
High jump: 1, Tresa Baumgard, Chis, 5-00; 2, Olivia Thostenson, IF, 4-10; 3T, Moehlenrbock, ME, 4-08; 3T, Kayleigh Horn, DRN, 4-08; 5, Tatum Peterson, 4-08; 6, Hutchinson, IF, 4-06; 7, Piper Tomczak, IF, 4-06.
Pole vault: 1, Josie Drotts, DRN, 8-00; 2, Landwer, RR, 7-00; 3, Ella Storlie, DRN, 8-00; 4, Q. Ford, IF, 7-06; 5, Ryan Ford, IF, 7-06; 6, Addison Johnson, RR, 7-03; 7T, Petrich, GNK, 7-00; 7T, Emma Morris, DRN, 7-00.
Long jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 16-08.25; 2, Thostenson, IF, 15-05.25; 3, Jankila, RR, 15-02.75; 4, Theel, ME, 14-07.75; 5, Alexis MacMillan, Chis, 14-06; 6, Clusiau, GNK, 14-00.75; 7, Mariele Paulson, RR, 14-00.
Triple jump: 1, Polo, Flood, 33-11; 2, Jankila, RR, 32-07.75; 3, Lamppa, RR, 31-10.50; 4, Thostenson, IF, 31-06.25; 5, Baribeau, ME, 31-05.75; 6, Maddy Pierre, IF, 30-09.50; 7, Siiri Hakala, ME, 30-08.50.
Discus throw: 1, Elle Ridge, SR, 117-01; 2, Emma Erickson, IF, 100-05; 3, Ande Visser, Ely, 96-01; 4, Kellen Thomas, Ely, 88-09; 5, Hannah Baker, ME, 82-10; 6, Mia Schuchard, RR, 81-8; 7, Emmalee Oviatt, GNK, 79-02.
Shot put: 1, Oviatt, GNK, 35-02; 2, Ridge, SR, 30-10.50; 3, Baker, ME, 30-07.50; 4, Erickson, IF, 29-00; 5, Rebecca Storlie, Big, 28-06.50; 6, Thomas, Ely, 28-05; 7, Kenzie Rasmussen, RR, 28-04.
