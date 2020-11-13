GRAND RAPIDS — It’s a big thrill for a defensive player to intercept a pass and return it for a touchdown.
It is not a common play so defensive players have to relish them as they come. But on Thursday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids, returning interceptions for touchdowns became routine. That’s because the Grand Rapids High School football team returned four interceptions for touchdowns in the second quarter of its game against the Hibbing Bluejackets and the Thunderhawks went on to an 89-0 victory over the Bluejackets.
“The last thing we want to do is embarrass somebody and we have been on the wrong end of games like that in the past,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “We weren’t trying to rub it in; we were playing and that was it. We pulled our starters early and I don’t know how much more we could have done.
“Our younger kids got some good work and at the very least we are going to have our kids compete.”
Grand Rapids senior Dane Kennedy returned two of the interceptions for touchdowns for Grand Rapids and he also added a touchdown run and a touchdown reception in the contest.
Caden Hofstad got the scoring started for Grand Rapids with a five-yard touchdown run early in the first quarter. The Thunderhawks scored three more touchdowns in the quarter to build up a comfortable 28-0 advantage after one quarter. Adding touchdowns for Grand Rapids in the quarter were John Bonner on a three-yard run, Kennedy on a 21-yard pass from Trent Johnson, and Max Bergman on a 50-yard jaunt.
The second quarter was unbelievable for the Grand Rapids defense as it scored 40 points to put the Thunderhawks ahead 68-0 at the half. Dom Provinzino returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter for the first score of the quarter. It was followed by a 23-yard interception return by Kennedy, a 50-yard touchdown run from Kennedy, a 35-yard return for a touchdown by Kennedy, a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown by Derek Erdman, and finally a five-yard run by Bonner.
“That has kind of been the story of our year; they boys have been playing really well together and they are ballhawking,” said Spahn. “It was dominating across the board.”
The entire second half was running time. The Thunderhawks took a 75-0 lead on a 12-yard scoring run by Bergman early in the quarter and then Ethan Florek found pay dirt on a 26-yard run on the last play of the third quarter as Grand Rapids led 82-0 entering the final quarter.
Jack Cleveland scored the lone touchdown of the fourth quarter as he bulled into the end zone from two yards out.
Grand Rapids now completes its regular season with a 6-0 mark. It received the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AAAA Tournament.
“This section is a meat grinder,” said Spahn. “You have the defending state champ in Rocori, Willmar played for the state title the year before that and Detroit Lakes is traditionally one of the best programs in the state. Things are going to get a little more difficult but I think our kids are up to the challenge right now.”
Grand Rapids will play Detroit Lakes, the No. 3 seed, on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. The Thunderhawks have a bye on Tuesday where Willmar faces Little Falls. Rocori, the No. 1 seed, will play the winner of the Willmar/Little Falls game in the other semifinal game on Nov. 21.
“I am proud of our kids and how they played, and I am really proud of how the senior class has persevered over the past three or four years,” Spahn said. “I think it showed that hard work pays off and that we don’t need to live in an instant gratification world, that we can still work for things, have a long-term goal and try to achieve it.”
Grand Rapids 28 40 14 7—89
North Branch 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Caden Hofstad 5-yard run (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-John Bonner 3-yard run (Langlois kick)
GR-Dane Kennedy 21-yard pass from Trent Johnson (Langlois kick)
GR-Max Bergman 50-yard run (Langlois kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Dom Provinzino 20-yard interception return (Langlois kick)
GR-Kennedy 23-yard interception return (Kick failed)
GR-Kennedy 50-yard run (Kick failed)
GR-Kennedy 35-yard interception return (Langlois kick)
GR-Derek Erdman 15-yard interception return (Langlois kick)
GR-Bonner 5-yard run (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
GR-Bergman 12-yard run (Langlois kick)
GR-Ethan Florek 26-yard run (Langlois kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 2-yard run (Langlois kick)
