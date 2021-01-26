GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team has started out the season in great shape as it has won its first eight dual matches.
The Thunderhawks, coached again by head coach Mike Schauer and assistants Champ Hesch, Alex Bleeker, Scotty Jones, Chad Brink and Jackson Schauer, have three state-ranked wrestlers presently. They are freshman Justin Jobe who is ranked sixth at 113 pounds, junior Connor Wakefield who is ranked sixth at 126, and freshman Dusty Wilke who is ranked ninth at 145 pounds.
Other wrestlers who will contribute this season include fresham Alex Lehman, eighth grader Asher Brenden, eighth grader Tanner Morlan, junior Phil Keenan, junior Zach Wilke, junior Caydon Lehman, senior Brayden Jones, senior Tyler Prebeck, eighth grader Weston Danielson, eighth grader Clayton Danielson, and senior Noah Brenden.
The Thunderhawks wrestled twice recently, defeating Rush City 66-12 and then downing Deer River 49-30. Following are results of the two dual matches:
GR 66
Rush City 12
Picking up pins for Grand Rapids were Philip Keenan, Zach Wilke, Caydon Lehman, Trevor Snetsinger and Clayton Danielson. Winning by technical fall was Dusty Wilke while Tyler Prebeck won by major decision. Connor Wakefield won by decision while taking forfeit victorieswere Alex Lehman, Justin Jobe, Tanner Morlan and Weston Danielson.
GR 66, Rush City 12
106 – Alex Lehman, GR, won by forfeit; 113 – Kellen Gorman, RC, def. Asher Brenden, GR, fall, 4:22; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, won by forfeit; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, won by forfeit; 132 – Connor Wakefield, GR, def. Isaak Coolidge, RC, 6-3; 138 – Philip Keenan, GR, def. Gavon Schroeder, RC, fall 0:25; 145 – Zach Wilke, GR, def. Luke Gould, RC, fall 0:29; 152 – Dusty Wilke, GR, def. Kaden Gorman, RC, tech. fall 20-4; 160 – Caydon Lehman, GR, def. Jesse Eklund, RC, fall, 1:25; 170 – Trevor Snetsinger, GR, def. John Cacioppo, RC, fall 1:20; 182 – Tyler Prebeck, GR, def. Masyn Longren, RC, maj. dec. 14-2; 195 – Weston Danielson, GR, won by forfeit; 220 – Clayton Danielson, GR, def. Jace Allerton, RC, fall 2:00; 285 – Austin Sterling, RC, def. Noah Brenden, GR, fall 1:39.
GR 49
Deer River 30
see wrestle, b2
wrestle
from page b1
Winning matches by fall for the Thunderhawks were Justin Jobe and Tyler Prebeck while Tanner Morlan won by major decision. Winning by decision was Alex Lehman while taking wins by forfeit were Connor Wakefield, Philip Keenan, Brian LaPlant, and Noah Brenden. Dusty Wilke won by default.
Taking wins by fall for Deer River were Zach Ikola, Tygh Gullickson, Austin Mundt, Gus Thompson and Jojo Thompson.
GR 49, Deer River 30
106 – Alex Lehman, GR, def. Charles Ikola, DR, dec. 9-8; 113 – Zach Ikola, DR, def. Asher Brenden, GR, fall 0:39; 120 – Justin Jobe, GR, def. Dylan Geilen, DR, fall 1:14; 126 – Tanner Morlan, GR, def. Nathias Parks, DR, maj. dec.. 14-4; 132 – Connor Wakefield, GR, won by forfeit; 138 – Philip Keenan, GR, won by forfeit; 145 – Tygh Gullickson, DR, def. Tim Jobe, GR, fall, 3:10; 152 – Brian LaPlant, GR, won by forfeit; 160 – Dusty Wilke, GR, def. Deanna Fransisco, DR, by default; 170 – Austin Mundt, DR, def. Trevor Snetsinger, GR, fall 3:25; 182 – Tyler Prebeck, GR, def. Lee Perrington, DR, fall 3:33; 195 – Gus Thompson, DR, def. Weston Danielson, GR, fall 2:30; 220 – Jojo Thompson, DR, def. Matt Rajala, GR, fall 1:02; 285 – Noah Brenden, GR, won by forfeit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.