SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team claimed first place in the Superior Spartan Classic which was conducted Jan. 8, in Superior, Wis.
Grand Rapids scored 167 points to outpace second place Northwestern which had 140. They were followed by Rock Ridge 111, Ashland 73, Luck/Fredrick/Grantsburg/Siren 67, Eau Claire Memorial 63, Proctor 55, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 49, Ladysmith 46, Superior 40, Chequamegon 32, East Ridge 32, Shell Lake 29, Cloquet 21, and Bayfield 0.
At 106 pounds, freshman Asher Brenden of Grand Rapids placed first. He defeated Christian Greener of LFGS in the first round by fall in nine seconds, and then topped Aiden Theisen of Cloquet by fall in 2:13 in round two. In round three, he downed Marc Zeches of Ladysmith by forfeit, and in round four he downed teammate Joey Seeley, also a freshman, by 6-4. He finished the day with a fall over Logan Jones of Northwestern in 4:25.
see wrestle, b2
wrestle
from page b1
Seeley was second at 106 pounds as he beat Zeches of Ladysmith by fall in 3:29, Greener of LFGS by fall in 1:20, Jones of Northwestern by fall in 5:34. After losing to Brenden, Seeley stopped Thiesen of Cloquet by a 6-4 decision to place second.
At 113 pounds, eighth grader Jake Freed of the Thunderhawks took fifth place. He lost to Kale Kielpikowski of Chequamegon in the first round by fall in 1:25, and then lost to Gage Rusk of Superior by a major decision in round two. In round three, he downed Eli Glaraton of East Ridge by a 17-12 decision but he then lost to Landon Laakso of Proctor by fall in 5:19, and then finished the day off by losing to champion Tommy Brown by technical fall. Brown won the weight class while Kielpikowski was second.
Sophomore Alex Lehman of the Thunderhawks took second in the 120-pound division. He beat Dutch Hedblom of Rock Ridge by fall in 4:34 in the first round, then topped Tanner Bandoli of Shell Lake by fall in 1:40 of the second round. He topped Dawson Klefstad of Chetek by fall in 2:55 in round three before losing to Asher Hedblom of Rock Ridge by major decision in round four. In round five, he downed Adric Dix of Eau Claire b fall in 2:47.
Sophomore Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids took second in the 126-pound division. He lost to champion Austin Defoe of Ashland in the title match by major decision. Jackson Kendall of Rock Ridge was third while Warren Ritter of the Thunderhawks placed fourth. Ritter lost to Kendall in the third place match by fall in 1:48.
At 132 pounds, Sam Villeneuve-Soule of the Thunderhawks finished second. He lost to champion Jayson Ford of Chetek by fall in 5:23 in the championship match. Briar Naglosky of Shell Lake was third while sophomore Simon Sisco of Grand Rapids finished fifth. Sisco defeated Aaron Gergen of Northwestern by a 15-9 decision in the fifth place match.
Freshman Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids placed fourth in the 138-pound division. He lost to Logan Trautt of Northwestern by a 7-2 decision in the third place match. Eighth grader Connor Keith of the Thunderhawks finished 11th as he downed Connor Kaseno of Ashland by fall in 3:18 in the 11th place match. Taedon Nicols of LFGS defeated Robert Laakso of Proctor by major decision in the championship match.
At 145 pounds, senior Tim Jobe placed fifth as he stopped Jackson Flamoncinni of Ashland by fall in 1:18. Erik Sundquist of Rock Rodge won the weight division by beating Brandon Lucas of LFGS by fall in 5:14 of the title match.
Oliver Spahn of the Thunderhawks placed ninth in the 152-pound division. Gavin Benz of Rock Ridge downed Zak McPhee of Proctor by a 5-2 decision in the title match.
At 160 pounds, Thunderhawk junior Ripley Means placed third as he stopped Dominic Schmidt of Chequamegon by fall in 2:58 of the third place match. Junior Trevor Snetsinger of the Thunderhawks was eighth as he lost to Marcus Hanson of Ladysmith by a 6-3 decision in the seventh place match. Damion Tapio of Rock Ridge won the title as he beat Evan Harper of Eau Claire by fall in 4:448 of the championship match.
Senior Dusty Wilke of Grand Rapids captured the championship of the 17-pound division as he beat Tanner Kaufman of Northwestern by a 7-5 decision in the title match. Ian Johnson of Eau Claire was third.
At 182 pounds, Thunderhawk senior Zach Wilke placed second as he lost to Ian Smith of Northwestern by an 8-1 decision in the title match. Jacob Cooper of Eau Claire was third.
Junior Logan Martin of Grand Rapids finished third in the 195-pound division. He defeated Will Lampton of Superior by fall in 2:46 in round one, and then beat Logan Govek of Eau Claire by fall in 4:00 in the second round. He lost to Shane Schiff of Northwestern by fall in 1:17 in round three, and then downed Madison Burns of Ashland by a major decision in found four. He lost to Grant Rydlund of Ladysmith by fall in 0:51 in round five.
Grand Rapids senior Mason Peterson placed third in the 220 pound division. He defeated Bo Waletzko of Superior by fall in 0:58 in the third place match. Isaac Pearce of Ashland downed Devon Walker of Northwestern by fall in 3:27 in the title match.
Freshman Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was second in the 285-pound division as he lost to David Granados of Ashland by a 6-4 decision in the title match. Andrew Bourque of Northwestern was third.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.