BEMIDJI — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team placed fifth at the Paul Bunyan Wrestling Tournament which was conducted in Bemidji on Dec. 10 and 11.
The host team Bemidji took first place with 205 points followed by Brainerd with 165.5. Foley and St. Cloud Tech tied for third with 122 while Grand Rapids and Little Falls finished with 120.
The top six teams were followed by Pierz 118, Sartell-St. Stephen 110, Mound Westonka 93, Eden Valley-Watkins 89.5,Staples-Motley 40, White Bear Lake Area 39,Chisago Lakes 7, and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0.
Freshman Joey Seeley of Grand Rapids captured first place in the 106-pound weight division as he defeated Carter Young of Pierz in a tight match in the final by a 9-8 decision. Seeley topped Jack Hamak of SG/CRUSH in he semifinals by a 5-0 decision. Gabe Morin of Bemidji finished third.
In the 113-pound division, freshman Asher Brenden of the Thunderhawks placed fifth. He defeated Isaac Kolstad of White Bear Lake Area 8-2 in the fifth place match. Easton Dircks of Brainerd defeated Cyler Ruhoff of Foley 11-2 to win the division.
In the 120-pound division, sophomore Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids finished eighth. He lost to Cade Ostrowski of Brainerd by fall in the eighth place match. Donovan Schmid of Blackduck-Cass Lake-Bena won the division by beating Kobi Cameron of Little Falls 6-0 in the championship match.
At 126 pounds, Jack Nelson of Mound-Westonka downed Spencer Johnson of Sartell-St. Stephen in the title match by a 7-3 decision. Noah Cameron of Little Falls was third.
At 132 pounds, senior Connor Wakefield of Grand Rapids finished in fourth place. He lost to Cooper Rowe of Mound-Westonka in the third place match by fall. Wakefield lost to Colbe Tappe of Staples-Motley in the semifinals by an 8-0 decision. Tappe won the weight division as he stopped Austin Litke of Little Falls in the championship match by an 8-1 decision.
At 138 pounds, freshman Tanner Morlan of the Thunderhawks finished in seventh place. He defeated Dalton Wells of Staples-Motley by fall in the seventh place match. Jaxon Kenning of St. Cloud Tech won the championship with a 9-0 major decision over Beau Robinson of Little Falls.
At 145 pounds, senior Philip Keenan of Grand Rapids placed fourth. He lost to Alex Jennisson of Foley by a 9-1 major decision in the third place match. He lost to Trevor Radunz of Pierce in the semifinals by a 10-2 major decision. Radunz downed Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd by a 5-2 to win the division.
At 152 pounds, senior Caydon Lehman of the Thunderhawks finished in seventh place. He downed Frank Tomberlin of Pierz by a 16-4 major decision in the seventh place match. Gabe Wagner of Brainerd defeated Jake Nagel of Frazee by fall to win the division.
At 160 pounds, Thade Osborn of Bemidji defeated Caden Ruhoff of Foley in the championship match by a 6-0 decision. Coy Olsen of Bemidji was third.
At 170 pounds, Seth Newby of Bemidji won the title with a fall over Sam Nistler of Eden Valley-Watkins. Andy Johnson of St. Cloud Tech was third.
Senior Zach Wilke of Grand Rapids was the runner-up in the 182-pound division. He lost to Cody Brott of St. Cloud Tech in the championship match by a close 1-0 decision. In the semifinals, he defeated Ryan Schueller of EVW by fall in the semifinals. Josiah Peterson of Foley was third.
At 195 pounds, Mathew Sloan of White Bear Lake Area won the championship by defeating Will Budge of Sartell-St. Stephen by a 3-1 decision. Barrick Nelson of Bemidji finished third.
At 220 pounds, Nate Schwinghammer of Bemidji won the championship with a 9-2 decision over Sam Dioszeghy of Mound-Westonka. Tucker Hugg of St. Cloud Tech was third.
At 285 pounds, freshman Clayton Danielson of the Thunderhawks finished in sixth place. He lost to Xander Kohler of Frazee in the fifth place match. Elijah Novak of Foley won the title by defeating Dalton Barrett of Brainerd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.