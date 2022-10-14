GRAND RAPIDS — In thrilling fashion, the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team earned its first-ever berth in a section championship match with a 2-1 victory over Hermantown in a section semifinal game that was ultimately decided on penalty kicks Thursday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

The Hawks scored its goal late in the first half and then clung to the lead as time was running short in the second half. But the Thunderhawks – who achieved another first by receiving the No. 1 seed in the section tournament – received their chance when senior Abbey Birkey was awarded a penalty kick. Birkey buried the shot to tie the game at 1-1, and it ultimately went two sudden death overtimes with neither team able to score. Under the rules, the game then went to a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments