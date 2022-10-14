The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team won a thriller over Hermantown Thursday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids, defeating the Hawks 2-1. In the photo at far left, the Thunderhawks put pressure on Hermantown. In the center photo, freshman defender Katie Harker throws in the ball. At right, the Thunderhawks were introduced before the game.
The Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team won a thriller over Hermantown Thursday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids, defeating the Hawks 2-1. In the photo at far left, the Thunderhawks put pressure on Hermantown. In the center photo, freshman defender Katie Harker throws in the ball. At right, the Thunderhawks were introduced before the game.
GRAND RAPIDS — In thrilling fashion, the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team earned its first-ever berth in a section championship match with a 2-1 victory over Hermantown in a section semifinal game that was ultimately decided on penalty kicks Thursday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Hawks scored its goal late in the first half and then clung to the lead as time was running short in the second half. But the Thunderhawks – who achieved another first by receiving the No. 1 seed in the section tournament – received their chance when senior Abbey Birkey was awarded a penalty kick. Birkey buried the shot to tie the game at 1-1, and it ultimately went two sudden death overtimes with neither team able to score. Under the rules, the game then went to a penalty kick shootout to decide the winner.
“Four out of five of our girls made their penalty kicks,” said Grand Rapids coach Brooke Moses. “Hermantown put one shot above the net and then our goalie, Maggie MacLean, saved the last one and that won it for us.
“It is the first championship game ever in girls history so it is exciting. We are excited for it, we are nervous, but we are just going to play our hearts out.”
Moses said the senior front line comprised of Abbey Birkey, her twin sister Taylor Birkey and Natalee Bushman, has paved the way for the team’s success this season.
“They have just been phenomenal and they have just been putting goals away,” Moses said. “Along the way the rest of the players got a lot more confidence too such as our middles like Bekah Peterson, Sydney Burggraf and Ryan Martinson. Our goalie, Maggie MacLean, has come up huge and she is more confident in the net.
“I think we started out with a high level of senior players and then the rest of the team just built on that and they grew together as a team.”
Grand Rapids is 12-3-1 for the season entering the championship match which is set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids. Its opponent, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC), enters the match with a 14-3-1 record. Grand Rapids won the regular season matchup by a 3-2 score on Sept. 26.
“I think the key in the finals against Cloquet – who is used to going to state and is used to winning sections – is to play with heart and hustle. I think we are pretty even when it comes to skill – they have a few players that we need to watch and we have a few players that they need to watch. But I think it is going to come down to heart and hustle, who is laying it all on the line, who is winning every ball, who wants it.
“So, I think it is going to be a really good game and hopefully we can come away with a win.”
Moses said word is being spread at school and throughout the community that the team would love to see a packed stadium for the championship match to root it on.
“This has never happened before in Grand Rapids girls soccer history so we are hoping that seeing fans in the stands, not having to travel and playing on our home turf is going to be an advantage for us.”
Moses said reaching the section championship game is a big boost for the Thunderhawk girls soccer program. She said the junior varsity team had the best season it has ever had with 10 wins this season.
“Five years ago they were winning one game so our program is going in the right direction,” the coach explained. “The girls are more skilled, we have higher competition within the program, and I think it is just all positive going forward. This is huge for our younger girls; we had a bunch of young elementary kids in the stands against Hermantown and it is huge for them to look up to these girls and know that they want to be on the team when they are in high school.”
Moses said the Thunderhawk team members are ready to give it their all, and they plan to leave everything out on the field Tuesday night.
“To our players it means a ton, for our seniors it means the world,” said Moses. “Our three seniors have been starting on this team since the eighth grade. It is just five or six years in the making and it is paying homage to our players that were on the team five years ago that started to build this program. They worked and never got the opportunity to go to the section finals and this is for them too knowing that they started the work in the program.”
