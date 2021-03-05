GRAND RAPIDS — Entering Thursday’s game against undefeated Hermantown – the No. 1-ranked team in Class A in Minnesota and the only team to defeat Grand Rapids this season – the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team was ready for battle.
The Thunderhawks led 3-1 after one period, and after Hermantown tied the game early in the third period at 3-3, Grand Rapids put the game away by scoring three unanswered goals. Hermantown was not able to answer the onslaught as the Thunderhawks went on to take a 6-3 victory in action in the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo said the team worked on playing with more intensity leading up to the game, saying his team had some off moments in the two teams’ first clash in February, a 5-3 Hermantown win.
“I knew we had to play a full three periods where we were functioning on all cylinders, and I think we did a good job for the most part,” Chiodo said. “We did have a little bit of a lull in the second period but that’s going to happen.
“When you play a good team like that, it is like a ping pong match and it is going to go back and forth. They had the momentum in the second period and we had it in the first and third. We had to play fast and we had to play physical. I don’t think we were as physical as we needed to be but we were good enough. We had to make high-percentage plays.”
Chiodo said he wanted to see his forwards attack the Hermantown net on Thursday and the Thunderhawks did just that, led by junior forward Hayden DeMars.
“We have been stressing it a lot for the last month to get it into their heads that this is the way you are going to score goals in the playoffs, this is the way you are going to score goals against good teams, the teams at the upper echelon of the rankings,” Chiodo said. “We did a great job. Hayden DeMars was outstanding and had a big game. It was fun to watch and the best part about it was that he knew he was on and he had a big smile on his face. It was just fun to watch.”
The game didn’t start out the way the Thunderhawks hoped it would as the Hawks’ Zam Plante, the state’s leading scorer, tallied just 1:35 into the game to give Hermantown the early lead.
But a little more than two minutes later senior Jack Peart scored on a Rapids power play to tie the game at 1-1, and Grand Rapids took the lead at the 8:17 mark when Blayne Mortenson scored. Peart scored his second goal of the period with under two minutes remaining as Rapids took a 3-1 lead after one period.
Hermantown’s Aaron Pionk scored the lone goal of the second period as the Thunderhawks took a 3-2 lead into the final period.
Wyatt Carlson wasted little time in tying the game for Hermantown as he turned on the red light just 1:28 into the period. However, Grand Rapids then took over and scored the next three goals to put the game away.
Hunter Bischoff scored at the halfway point of the final period to put Grand Rapids ahead for good. Mortenson scored his second goal with 6:23 remaining, and Bischoff added his second goal into an empty net with one minute to play to ice the game.
Wyatt Pilkenton kicked out 23 shots in goal for Grand Rapids while Garron Opsahl was credited with 19 stops for Hermantown.
Chiodo said the Thunderhawks handled adversity very well, rebounding after Hermantown erased a 3-1 Rapids lead to tie the game.
“We handled it well,” Chiodo explained. “Those are the things that help you so that when you get to the playoffs, if you get in that situation there is no sense of panic.”
With the win, Grand Rapids is 11-1 for the season. It played host to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton in a 3 p.m. game Saturday, and will be at home against Roseau on Monday, March 8, in a 6 p.m. contest.
With the loss, Hermantown is now 14-1.
“They set the bar, and I’ll be honest and say we have played one good period in a game, maybe two, but I actually thought we had three solid periods against Hermantown,” the coach explained. “We are heading in the right direction and we are starting to peak and get ready for the playoffs, which is when you want to peak, right before the playoffs.
“Now they set the bar and the expectation is we better go out there and we better grind it out, we better do the things that we are capable of doing. Once you set that bar, you better stay at that bar for the rest of the year.”
Chiodo said the Grand Rapids schedule is preparing the team well for the playoffs as it is stacked with good teams.
“We made sure we got as many good teams as we possibly could on our schedule so we can prepare this team to make a deep run in the playoffs,” he said.
H 1 1 1— 3
GR 3 0 3— 6
First Period — 1. H, Zam Plante (Wyatt Carlson, Mikey Graves), 1:35; 2. GR, Jack Peart (Easton Young, Joey DelGreco), 3:53; 3. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Hayden DeMars, Henry Sterle), 8:17; 4. GR, Peart (Sterle, Mortenson), 15:01.
Second Period — 5. H, Aaron Pionk (Aydyn Dowd), 4:19.
Third Period — 6. H, Carlson (Plante, George Peterson), 1:28; 7. GR, Hunter Bischoff (Braeden Holcomb, Young), 8:31; 8. GR, Mortenson (Sam Sterle, DeMars), 10:37; 9. GR, Bischoff (DelGreco), 16:00 (en).
Goalie Saves — H, Garron Opsahl 10-5-7—19; GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 6-11-6—23; Penalties: H, 4-for-8 minutes; GR, 5-for-10 minutes
Grand Rapids 3
Duluth East 1
DULUTH — The Thunderhawks downed Duluth East 3-1 Tuesday in the Heritage Center in Duluth.
Grand Rapids led 1-0 after one period on the strength of a goal by Garett Drotts.
Jack Peart gave the Thunderhawks a 2-0 advantage when he scored just 2:10 into the middle period. However, the Greyhounds managed to cut the lead in half by period’s end when Grady Downs scored an unassisted goal later in the period.
Grand Rapids notched the only goal of the third period when Hunter Bischoff turned on the red light.
Wyatt Pilkenton turned away 22 of the 23 shots he faced in the nets for the Thunderhawks. Duluth East goalie Zander Ziemski was credited with 31 saves.
GR 1 1 1— 3
DE 0 1 0— 1
First Period — 1. GR, Garret Drotts (Joey DelGreco, Justin Kerr), 14:12.
Second Period — 2. GR, Jack Peart (Easton Young, Hayden DeMars), 2:10; 3. DE, Grady Downs, 12:36.
Third Period — 4. GR, Hunter Bischoff (Braeden Holcomb, Peart), 13:03.
Goalie Saves — GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 10-5-7—22; DE, Zander Ziemski 7-13-11—31; Penalties: GR, 7-for-14 minutes; DE, 3-for-6 minutes
