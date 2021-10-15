Herald-Review
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team won a pair of matches in dominating fashion recently, winning both matches without dropping a game.
Following are results of the two matches:
Grand Rapids 3
Esko 0
ESKO — Grand Rapids defeated Esko in three straight games in action Oct. 12, at Esko.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23.
Kyra Giffen had 13 kills, three ace serves and eight digs for the Thunderhawks while Braya LaPlant finished with nine kills, four ace serves, 11 digs, two bloks and 22 set assists. Josie Hanttula recorded seven kills and three digs, Peyton Skelly had two kills and two blocks, Kamryn Klinefelter contributed five kills, 11 digs and two set assists, and Kate Jamtgaard had two kills, three ace serves, and four digs.
Grand Rapids 3
Cloquet 0
CLOQUET — Grand Rapids cruised to a sweep of Cloquet in action Oct. 14, on the road.
The Thunderhawks won 3-0, 25-15,25-13, 25-16.
Braya LaPlant had five kills, eight digs and 20 set assists for Grand Rapids while Kyra Giffen recorded six kills and 14 digs. Kamryn Klinefelter finished with five kills and eigtht digs, Olivia Mustar had eight digs and two ace serves, Lindsey Racine two ace serves and 17 digs, Josie Hanttula had five kills, and Kate Jamtgaard had four kills and five blocks.
