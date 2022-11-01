GRAND RAPIDS—Grand Rapids High School volleyball head coach Bekah Sutherland knows her team has a big target on its back as it prepares to defend its Section 7AAA title Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Thunderhawks—who have the No. 1 seed in the tournament—enter the section tournament ranked No. 4 in Minnesota in Class AAA, and they sport a nifty 22-4 record with all four losses coming in tournament play against tough competition. They will play North Branch—a team that is 16-12—in the semifinals, a team that beat in three games in the first match of the season way back on Aug. 30.
“I remind the girls every day that everybody wants to beat us more than we want to beat them,” Sutherland said. “That is kind of expected for us, but for them it would be like a championship game if they could beat us. I just remind them that it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the court, just play our game and control our side of the court.”
With the tournament play that Grand Rapids participated in throughout the regular season, Sutherland said she feels her team is ready to play at a high level in the section tournament.
“It is so important to play in these tournaments,” said Sutherland. “I always write down lots of notes at those tournaments on what we need to work on and definitely highlight what our weaknesses are. It also gives us a chance to play some high competition and see how we do against them.”
Sutherland said the regular season transpired just as she hoped it would.
She was asked if Grand Rapids was playing its best volleyball of the season entering the section tournament and she said, “One of the girls’ biggest goals this year was to what they call steady the coaster, and I think overall we did that. It sees like if we had a game where maybe one girl wasn’t doing so well, another person would step up and raise the bar and steady that coaster.”
The Thunderhawks have stars in junior setter Braya LaPlant, senior hitter Kyra Giffen, senior libero Lindsey Racine and senior hitter Kate Jamtgaard, and they are surrounded by a group of solid players. Combine that with good chemistry between the teammates and you have a winning scenario.
“I think we are able to spread the ball around; we don’t only go to one person which I think has definitely helped us be successful because teams aren’t camped out on the step,” said Sutherland. “A lot of our girls are attacking at the net and that makes it harder for other teams to defense when everybody can hit the ball.”
Sutherland said LaPlant definitely has a huge impact on the Thunderhawks’ game with her all-around skills.
“Braya wasn’t able to go last week when we scrimmaged Bemidji and you could tell it made a difference,” Sutherland explained.
Sutherland said the keys to good tournament play is good passing and good serving.
“If we can pass well we can be in system and if we serve well we take the other team out of system,” said Sutherland. “That makes it easy. The goal is to win another section championship and it is now up to them and they gotta want it.”
