Grand Rapids volleyball team set for repeat

The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team, the defending Section 7AAA champions, will play at home in semifinal action on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m.

 Photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS—Grand Rapids High School volleyball head coach Bekah Sutherland knows her team has a big target on its back as it prepares to defend its Section 7AAA title Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.

The Thunderhawks—who have the No. 1 seed in the tournament—enter the section tournament ranked No. 4 in Minnesota in Class AAA, and they sport a nifty 22-4 record with all four losses coming in tournament play against tough competition. They will play North Branch—a team that is 16-12—in the semifinals, a team that beat in three games in the first match of the season way back on Aug. 30.


