ST. PAUL — It was obvious the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team came ready to play Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Class AAA State Volleyball Tournament which was conducted in the Excel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Thunderhawks – the No. 5 seed in the tournament – dropped the first set to Monticello but then took complete control of the match and won handily 3-1, 23-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-16.
The first set was close throughout as it was tied at 17-17 and 19-19. Grand Rapids’ Olivia Mustar tied the match at 22-22 when she recorded an ace serve, and a Monticello hitting error put the Thunderhawks ahead 23-22. However, powered by an ace serve from Kendall Luoma, Monticello scored the final three points to take a 25-23 win in the first set.
Grand Rapids really had things rolling in the second set as it jumped out to a 4-1 advantage and never looked back. The Thunderhawks had big leads of 10-4 and 22-11 as it cruised to the win. The winning point came on an ace serve from Lindsey Racine.
The Thunderhawks kept playing at a high level in the third set as it completely dominated play. The set was tied at 4-4, but Grand Rapids cruised from there as all phases of the game were clicking. The Thunderhawks had lead of 10-5 and 20-7 before Kate Jamtgaard ended the set with a kill with Grand Rapids winning 25-12.
The fourth set was pretty much like the second and third sets as the Thunderhawks jumped out to big leads of 11-5 and 22-14, and then recorded the match point on a Monticello unforced error as they won 25-14.
With the win, Grand Rapids now gets a chance to knock off the No. 1 seed in the tournament – a tough Marshall squad. Marshall defeated St. Paul Highland Park in the quarterfinals. The match is set for Friday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.