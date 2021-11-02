HERMANTOWN — Using a swarming defense and a powerful running game, the Grand Rapids High School football team advanced to the Section 7AAAA championship game with a hard-fought 19-7 victory over Hermantown Saturday evening in Hermantown.
With the win, Grand Rapids will play in the section championship game next week against North Branch.
“I am incredibly proud with how the kids played and the intensity they brought – not only on Saturday but during the week of preparation,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “It was incredibly rewarding to be part of that, just watching our kids go out and play their tails off. They did a great job.”
The Grand Rapids defense allowed a first-quarter touchdown but it was then lights out for Hermantown as the Thunderhawks held the Hawks to 58 yards rushing and 86 yards passing in the contest.
After Grand Rapids forced Hermantown to punt on its first possession, the Thunderhawks’ offense took over and gave Grand Rapids the early lead.
Running for 181 yards in the first half, the Thunderhawks drove down the field and culminated the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run from quarterback Ethan Florek. Kaydin Metzgar kicked the extra point and Grand Rapids had an early 7-0 advantage.
However, Hermantown put together its only effective drive of the first half as it drove down the field and eventually scored on a two-yard run by Gavin Blomdahl. The kick for the extra point was good as the game was tied at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Hermantown intercepted a Florek pass in the second quarter, but on the very next play the Hawks turned the ball back over when Grand Rapids recovered a Blomdahl fumble at the Hermantown 40. After Florek broke free on a 26-yard run to the Hawks five yard line, Jack Cleveland finished off the drive by bulling five yards into the end zone for the touchdown. The kick for the extra point was no good but the Thunderhawks led 13-7.
Then, in the waning seconds of the first half, Grand Rapids came up big as Florek found Owen Glenn who plunged into the end zone to finish off an 11-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds left in the half. The run for the two-point conversion was no good but Grand Rapids took a 19-7 lead into halftime.
After a scoreless third quarter, Hermantown recovered a Grand Rapids fumble and subsequently drove deep into Grand Rapids territory. However, on a fourth and nine situation at the Grand Rapids 26, the Hawks were unable to gain the yardage and the Thunderhawks took over possession on downs.
Hermantown later in the fourth quarter drove deep into Grand Rapids territory only to see that drive also be thwarted by the Thunderhawk defense when Glenn intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Hermantown did not mount another threat as Grand Rapids took the win.
Cleveland again had a big game as he carried the ball 30 times and picked up 175 yards. Florek picked up 91 yards on nine carries.
Spahn said people may talk about balance offensively in terms of running and passing the football, but Spahn said he looks at it differently. He said he looks at who can be effective with the ball in their hands.
“We have five or six guys that can be pretty darn effective so it is hard to hone in on one,” the coach explained. “It forces people to prepare.”
Spahn said senior linemen Tyler Theis and J.D. Weston played well in the victory. He added that Aiden Chandler and Owen Glenn were iron men as they did not leave the field on Saturday.
Grand Rapids improves to 7-2 for the season while Hermantown finishes at 5-4.
Grand Rapids vs. North Branch
Spahn said the team will prepare like it has all season against North Branch.
“They are a good team. They are hard to prepare for; you have to be incredibly disciplined both offensively and defensively when you play them. Our focus is going to be on just doing our job and making sure that we are fixing mistakes.
“The focus when we prepare is always on us and what we are doing. I tell the kids often that it’s not who you play, it’s how you play.”
In the first game against North Branch, one that the Thunderhawks lost 21-20 on Oct. 1, Spahn said the main thing is that the team needs to protect the football.
“We had a couple turnovers in that game, and offensively we had a couple of just odd penalties and assignment breakdowns offensively that we have to fix,” Spahn explained. “Defensively, a lot of it is about eye discipline and we have to make sure that our defenders have their eyes on their keys. That’s the challenge when playing a Power-T offense like North Branch runs is if you are not watching your keys they will take advantage of it.”
Spahn said the Thunderhawks are loose and it is obvious they want the win badly.
“I think we have a group of kids who as the year as progressed has gained more and more confidence,” Spahn said. “That confidence was shook early in the year with some unfortunate injuries and other things. As we have progressed, they continue to believe in each other and play for each other. I think that showed on Saturday and hopefully it shows again on Friday.”
Grand Rapids last played in the state tournament in 2006.
Grand Rapids 7 0 0 0—7
Hermantown 7 12 0 0—19
First Quarter
GR-Ethan Florek 11-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
H-Gavin Blomdahl 2-yard run (Kick good)
Second Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 2-yard run (Kick no good)
GR-Owen Glenn 11-yard pass from Florek (Run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
No scoring.
