GRAND RAPIDS — The second season is starting for the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team when it faces off against the Duluth East Greyhounds in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The game was originally slated to be played on Feb. 22, but inclement weather forced the game to be moved to Feb. 23. The Thunderhawks have the No. 2 seed in the tournament while Duluth East is the No. 7 seed.
Grand Rapids enters the tournament with a fine 18-6-1 record following playing an extremely competitive regular season schedule. Meanwhile, Duluth East enters the game with a 8-17-1 record. The teams met twice this season with Grand Rapids winning both games, by a 4-3 score in Duluth on Nov. 30, and then by a 6-2 margin on Jan. 6, in Grand Rapids.
In other quarterfinal games on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Andover will face No. 8 seed Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, No. 3 seed Blaine will meet No. 6 seed Coon Rapids, and No. 4 seed Forest Lake will play host to No. 5 seed Anoka. Semifinal action will be Saturday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth with the championship game set for Thursday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Amsoil Arena.
While Grand Rapids defeated No. 1 seed Andover during the regular season, Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo said he is satisfied with the Thunderhawks’ No. 2 seed.
“I don’t really care what seed you are, to be honest,” Chiodo said. “You have to be playing your best hockey. I think when I first started coaching 12 years ago, I probably put more emphasis on seeding than I do now. Obviously you want the highest seed you possibly can get but you have to win three games and it really doesn’t matter. It gives you a chance to play at home the first game and then you go to Amsoil for the second and third games.”
Offensively, Grand Rapids is led in scoring by Joey DelGreco who has tallied 24 goals and 37 assists for 61 points this season. Garett Drotts has 21 goals and 44 points, Kaden Nelson 19 goals and 44 points, with defenseman Easton Young scoring 10 goals and adding 33 assists for 43 points. Defenseman Ren Morque has seven goals and 30 points, Hayden DeMars has 12 goals and 28 points, and Will Stauffer has five goals and 21 points.
In the nets, Myles Gunderson has a 16-6-1 record with an .892 saves percentage and a 2.30 goals against average.
Duluth East is led by Cole Christian who has 14 goals and 29 points this season. In the nets, Zander Ziemski has a 7-14-1 record with a .882 saves percentage and a goals against average of 3.71.
Chiodo said he is satisfied with the way the regular season transpired for Grand Rapids, and he said the Thunderhawks played some very good hockey in the last five or six games.
“I think prior to that we were a little sloppy at times, not staying above pucks and not doing the things that we talked about,” Chiodo explained. “We buckled down and we kind of tightened the screws on that end of it and we are starting to play the way we should be playing. It is good timing for that.”
Chiodo said playing a tough schedule during the regular season should have the Thunderhawks ready to go against the top teams in the section.
“It gains us more experience and the more experience you gain, obviously the more comfortable you are,” the coach said. “It gives our kids opportunities to be put in situations where it might be difficult. They can learn to bend but not break and I think the regular season was a good learning time for us. We won some tight games, lost some close games; you learn something from every game and I think it is very important going into the playoffs.”
Chiodo feels that a number of teams can win the section tournament, to include the Thunderhawks.
“You look across the board and a across the state of Minnesota and there are always upsets, as people call it,” Chiodo said. “I don’t really get caught up into it right now. I am worried about Duluth East and what they are going to bring. We need to have our team ready to go so we can play our best game on Wednesday night.”
When asked what the Thunderhawks need to do to claim the section championship, Chiodo said, “We have to play consistently three periods. I think against Hermantown we were very good the first two periods but we got a little bit away from our game in the third. If you have the answer to why we did, let me know.
“We just were kind of sitting back on our heels rather than being in attack mode which we should be playing like that all three periods.
“I think we just need to play our game. We need to be hard on pucks. I think for us what is going to establish the difference is if all three of our lines are going. Our depth is very good and if all three lines are doing what they are expected to do, we will be very successful in the playoffs.”
Another key will be the play of the defensemen and Chiodo feels that the Thunderhawks have a very good and efficient defensive corps.
“They are very good defending, they are good with pucks,’ Chiodo said. “We have five guys who can play hockey back there and they are super important. I do believe that the strength of our team is our blue line and I think those five guys have done an excellent job this year in protecting the house and doing the little things right.
“We kind of work from the net on out and I have always been a big believer in it and I think the kids are really buying into it and understanding the importance of it.”
Chiodo said junior goaltender Myles Gunderson is playing well entering the tournament.
“Myles is locked in right now; you can tell in practice and games,” the coach explained. “He’s feeling it and that’s what is important. He has been really good the last four or five games for us and it was fun to watch his reaction after he saved that penalty shot against Andover. It was pretty cool to see the excitement come out of his eyes and body and it’s a good thing. He’s playing really good hockey right now.”
Chiodo said the goal is to get to the state tournament and he added that the players on the team are focused on that goal.
“They want it very bad. It is an absolutely great group of kids,” Chiodo said. “They are very driven and it is an honor to coach this group. There are some kids on the team that have taken a lesser role to make sure that our team achieves what we want to achieve.
“I can’t ask any more than what they’ve done and it is going to be fun to sit back and watch them achieve what they want to achieve.”
