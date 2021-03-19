GRAND RAPIDS — With a bye in the first round and home ice advantage throughout the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament, the coaching staff and student-athletes of the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks have a berth in the state tournament dead in its sights.
Grand Rapids – which enters the tournament with a fine 14-1-1 record – received the No. 1 seed in the tournament and thus will have a bye in the first round. The Thunderhawks will see their first tournament action on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. when they face the winner of the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton/Duluth Marshall game in semifinal action in the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids head coach Wade Chiodo said it was a great regular season for the Thunderhawks as the team has worked extremely hard.
“They all bought in, and the group is an incredibly good group of kids on the ice and off the ice,” Chiodo said. “You can’t ask for much more than that as a coach.”
Grand Rapids is a senior-laden squad and Chiodo said that should play in the Thunderhawks’ favor in the tournament.
“We have some guys who are in their third year of high school hockey,” the coach explained. “Some of them are in their second year and they know what it’s like when you hit the playoffs. The experience part should definitely help us moving forward.”
With the pandemic situation, Chiodo, Dale Anderson and Activities Director Anne Campbell worked hard to put together a competitive schedule.
“We worked hard to try to get the best schedule that we possibly could under the requirements of what the Minnesota State High School League was saying,” Chiodo said. “I thought we did a great job and I was happy with how it ended up. It obviously helped us as a team to get better.”
Chiodo said the Thunderhawks are starting to play complete games and also are playing well in all three zones.
“I like where our lines are at, our defense partners really haven’t changed all year,” said the coach. “Our defensemen have been extremely good all year and I think we are peaking at the right time. If you look at the last four or five games, we played pretty good hockey and that’s a good sign.
“I think our first period against Roseau was extremely good, we played two good periods against Warroad, and I thought two of our three periods against Wayzata were really good. Against Hermantown, I thought we had a complete game so as a coach I am pretty comfortable with where we are at. We are peaking at the right time.”
Chiodo said getting a first-round bye and home ice advantage in the tournament is huge. He said most years he really doesn’t care what seed his team gets but this year is a different year.
“I think having home ice is very important,” Chiodo explained. “I am not going to lie, that Denfeld game on Monday night was a must win because we needed it to get the No. 1 seed. It gives the kids a chance to play two more games in Grand Rapids and show people in Grand Rapids how good of a team we are.”
Chiodo was asked what will be keys for Grand Rapids to win a section title and he said, “I think our forecheck is important. When we come in hard on pucks and we are fast on pucks we make it difficult on other teams. It really springs us in all three zones. Our defensemen are really active which I like; the strength of our team is that our defensive corps is very good and it allows them to get pucks on net and do the right things.
“I also think our penalty kill and our power play are going to be keys.”
Chiodo feels that his forwards need to be aggressive to the net and create scoring chances, especially against the good teams the Thunderhawks will see in the section tournament.
“If you look at our last handful of goals, they came by going to the net and finding rebounds,” said Chiodo. “They really are buying into that idea and I think we have gotten a lot better from the beginning of the year in our neutral zone. We are finally coming up with speed and we are making plays. We have more odd-man rushes and it is cleaner hockey than it was at the beginning of the year.
“Even though we were winning games we were sloppy and it’s starting to look like we have everything down in that aspect of it. It’s a building process as you go through the season and we have everything in place. The kids are buying in.”
Chiodo said he believes any team is dangerous on any given night and he said the Thunderhawks need to come out ready to play from the start.
“I don’t take too much about what everybody did during the season,” Chiodo said. “Early in my coaching career I worried about that but not any more. I worry about Grand Rapids and worry about what we are going to do. We need to get ourselves prepared to play. I go step by step and I worry about what we have in front of us.”
