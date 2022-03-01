GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team exploded past Blaine by a 9-1 score on Saturday in the semifinals of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament to earn a berth in the section championship game against Andover on Thursday.
“I thought we played very well,” said Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo. “I thought our first period was the best period of hockey that we played all year. Then we settled in during the second period where it was a special teams game and the flow of the game kind of got shifted a little bit.
“But in the third period we were very good again. I thought it was a three-period deal and I thought it was the best game that we played all season.”
The Thunderhawks put the game away in the first period when they scored five unanswered goals to lead 5-0 after one period. Hayden DeMars scored two goals in the period while Garett Drotts, Justin Kerr and Joey DelGreco all turned on the red light once in the period.
The Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the second period when Easton Young found the back of the net.
After Blaine’s Andrew Swanson scored early in the third period to cut the Rapids lead to 6-1, the Thunderhawks added three more unanswered goals. DeMars notched his hat trick with a goal in the period while Kerr scored his second goal and Travis Verbick added the last goal.
Myles Gunderson had 18 saves in the nets for Grand Rapids while Ryan Wallin and Zane Spaniol combined to make 24 stops for Blaine.
Chiodo feels that the Thunderhawks are playing their best hockey of the season entering the section championship game versus Andover, a team that Grand Rapids defeated on Feb. 8, by a 2-1 score.
“They are starting to do little things right,” the coach explained. “Everybody looks at the scoreboard and sees the goals and get excited, but I am looking at the chip plays, advancing zones, keeping the teams to the outside, competing, and our compete level is very high right now. Our high-percentage plays are very high right now. We are not giving up odd-man rushes and we are working from the net out.”
Andover eliminated Grand Rapids from the playoffs last season and Chiodo said the Thunderhawks are happy to get another crack at Andover.
“Our kids want it bad; they have talked about it for basically a full year,” Chiodo said. “They didn’t get ahead of themselves; they knew they had to take care of business to get this opportunity. They are going to cherish it, they are going to embrace it and they are going to do what it takes to win the game on Thursday.”
Chiodo expects the same type of game on Thursday that the two teams played on Feb. 8, and he added that the team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win the game.
“That means taking care of pucks, being strong on the rail, making sure they keep them to the outside, those are the things that are going to be the crucial parts of the game.
“The big thing is we need to play free, play hockey and we will be good to go.”
Chiodo said the chemistry on the Grand Rapids team is outstanding and that it should play a role in the game.
“They all bought in and everybody has a defined role on the team,” the coach explained. “That is neat because it doesn’t happen very often where you get a full team of guys that will do what needs to be done to win the game.
“It’s not easy to accept some roles; I am honestly very proud of the fact that they have all bought into it. There are kids that probably deserve to be on the penalty kill, probably deserve to be on the power play, but you only have so many guys that can play those spots and they have all taken it and ran with it, and it shows.
“That was a team win on Saturday. All three lines, all our defensemen, even our fourth line scored a goal. That was really neat to watch.”
Asked what Grand Rapids needs to do to win on Thursday, Chiodo said, “We just need to play free. Don’t worry about the outcome, don’t worry about the next shift. Enjoy it and embrace it. Our big thing is we have to use speed; I think we have to play fast and we have to compete.
“If we do those things, the outcome will be in our favor. The kids are ready and they are hungry.”
B 0 0 1— 1
GR 5 1 3— 9
First Period — 1. GR, Hayden DeMars (Easton Young), 5:30; 2. GR, Garett Drotts (Kaden Nelson, Joey DelGreco), 5:56; 3. GR, Justin Kerr (DeMars, Young), 12:51 (pp); 4. GR, DelGreco (Drotts, Nelson), 14:35; 5. GR, DeMars (Kerr, Ren Morque), 14:58.
Second Period — 6. GR, Young (Nelson, DelGreco), 16:28 (pp).
Third Period — 7. B, Andrew Swanson (Landon Steffen), 2:00; 8. GR, DeMars (Kerr, Henry Sterle), 3:43; 9. GR, Kerr (Young, DelGreco), 8:02 (pp); 10. GR, Travis Verbick (Young, Kyle Henke), 9:11..
Goalie Saves — Ryan Wallin, B, 13-0-0—13; Zane Spaniol, B, 0-7-4-11; Myles Gunderson, GR, 3-10-5—18.
Penalties — G 5-for-8 minutes; GR 5-for-10 minutes.
