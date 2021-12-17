GRAND RAPIDS — In an occurrence that rarely happens, the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team tied with Hibbing 93-93 in season-opening dual meet action on Dec. 14, in Grand Rapids.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were Grant Ewen in the 200-yard freestyle,(2:04.30); Ayden Aultman in diving (212.15 points); and the 400-yard freestyle relay comprised of Derek Bolin, Eric Klous, Sam Reiten and Ewen (3:51.37).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were 200-yard medley relay comprised of Isaac Palecek, Reiten, Xander Ogilvie and Ewen (1:50.38); Bolin in the 50-yard freestyle (24.15 seconds); Ogilvie in the 100-yard butterfly (59.89 seconds); Reiten in the 100-yard freestyle (53.31 seconds); Nik Casper in the 500-yard freestyle (6:21.03); the 200-yard freestyle relay composed of Palecek, William Skaudis, Joe Loney and Bolin (1:39.01); Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.26); and Reiten in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.69).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were the 200-yard medley relay made up of Klous, Loney, Skaudis and Casper (1:56.26); Loney in the 200-yard freestyle (2:17.01); Seth Barton in the 200-yard individual medley (2:39.85); Palecek in the 50-yard freestyle (24.19 seconds); Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.66); Ewen in the 100-yard freestyle (53.81 seconds); the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Graham Verke, Ogilvie, Christian Varin and Casper (1:55.24); and Ogilvie in the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.27).
Grand Rapids 93, Hibbing 93
1-meter diving: 1. Ayden Aultman, GR, 212.15; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 172.10; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 157.85.
200-yard medley relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:47.02; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Sam Reiten, Xander Ogilvie, Grant Ewen), 1:50.38; 3. Grand Rapids (Eric Klous, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, NIk Casper), 1:56.26.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Grant Ewen, GR, 2:04.30; 2. Mathew Philips, H, 2:08.00; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 2:17.01.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Aaron Hadrava, H, 2:20.84; 2. Ben Riipinen, H, 2:32.29; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 2:39.85
50-yard freestyle: 1. Emerson Cooper, H, 23.12; 2. Derek Bolin, GR, 24.15; 3. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.19.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Ben Philips, H, 58.20; 2. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 59.89; 3. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.66.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Emerson Cooper, H, 50.35; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 53.31; 3. Grant Ewen, GR, 53.81..
500-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Philips, H, 5:50.36; 2. NIk Casper, GR, 6:21.03; 3. Kellen Fisher, H, 6:33.76.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Hibbing, 1:37.68; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, William Skaudis, Joe Loney, Derek Bolin), 1:39.01; 3. Grand Rapids (Graham Verke, Xander Ogilvie, Christian Varin, Nik Casper), 1:50.26.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Aaron Hadrava, H, 1:00.30; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:04.26; 3. Xander Ogilvie, GR, 1:08.27.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ben Riipinen, H, 1:09.83; 2. Sam Reiten, GR, 1:12.69; 3. Griffin Benedict, H, 1:19.39.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Derek Bolin, Eric Klous, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen), 3:51.37; 2. Hibbing, 4:00.81; 3. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Christian Varin, Leif Wyland, Seth Barton), 4:19.91.
