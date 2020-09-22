s

Freshman Alyssa Jackson of the Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team is shown at the start of the backstroke race during a recent dual meet.

 photo by heather krueger-barth

DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team easily outdistanced Duluth Denfeld by a 119-66 margin in dual meet action Saturday at Duluth East High School.

Winning events for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay of Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Chloe Petersen and Rowan Krueger-Barth (1:57.75); Verke in the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.21) and 100-yard backstroke (1:02.63); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (26.22 seconds); Jaci Fothergill in diving (378.40 points); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Elsa Viren, Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson and Petersen (1:45.31); Hernesman in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.99); and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Verke, Nevaeh Hoard, Jackson and Viren (3:56.87).

GR 119, Duluth Denfeld 66

1-meter diving: 1. Jaci Fothergill, GR, 378.40; 2. Addie Albrecht, GR, 364.75; 3. Elly Blazvic, DD, 311.60.

200-yard medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Emma Hernesman, Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth), 1:57.75; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 2:01.62; 3. Grand Rapids (Jordyn Colter, Emily Ericson, Kira Johnson, Selah Smith), 2:05.23.

200-yard freestyle: 1. Lindsay Johnson, DD, 2:03.86; 2. Elsa Viren, GR, 2:07.13; 3. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 2:12.67.

200-yard individual medley: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:25.21; 2. Lilly Glass, DD, 2:32.20; 3. Emily Ericson, GR, 2:32.89.

50-yard freestyle: 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 26.22; 2. Leah Nelson, DD, 28.04; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 29.40.

100-yard butterfly: 1. Lindsay Johnson, DD, 1:03.99; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:06.01; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:07.98.

100-yard freestyle: 1. Cailyn Volkenant, DD, 59.63; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, G, 1:00,44; 3. Selah Smith, GR, 1:02.04.

500-yard freestyle: 1. Rilie Clark, DD, 6:05.97; 2. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:20.17; 3. Ada Jackson, GR, 6:20.36.

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Elsa Viren, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Alyssa Jackson, Chloe Petersen), 1:45.31; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 1:52.55; 3. Grand Rapids (Noelle Gunderson, Emma Hernesman, Nevaeh Hoard, Emily Ericson), 1:53.11.

100-yard backstroke: 1. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:02.63; 2. Addison Bartling, DD, 1:07.25; 3. Jordyn Colter, GR, 1:09.11.

100-yard breaststroke: 1. Emma Hernesman, GR, 1:15.99; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 1:16.41; 3. Lilly Glass, DD, 1:16.80.

400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Nevaeh Hoard, Alyssa Jackson, Elsa Viren), 3:56.87; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 3:58.54; 3. Grand Rapids (Allison Fox, Ada Jackson, Selah Smith, Kira Johnson), 4:17.43.

