DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School girls swimming and diving team dominated the competition during meets this season.
Still, in the Section 7A Meet on Saturday, taking into consideration the tapers and improvement of other teams in the section, the Thunderhawks had to go out and swim the meet like they can.
And that they did. Grand Rapids completely dominated the competition by scoring 510.5 points in the meet with runner-up Mesabi East a very distant second with 330.5. It is the third consecutive section championship for the girls team.
The top two teams were followed by Hibbing 289, Duluth Denfeld 184, Proctor-Hermantown 183, Rock Ridge 174, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 167, International Falls , Northeast Range/Ely 94, Two Harbors 76, and Chisholm 70.
“I was expecting that we were going to win by quite a few points,” said Grand Rapids coach Melissa Rauzi. “I knew that diving would do very well and just with that alone thinking we were going to take one, two three – and then we took four – so that was great. Our relays were all really strong but you just never take it for granted because anything can happen. So I was pretty confident but you don’t know until you know.
“Everybody performed really well.”
The Grand Rapids diving team showed just how strong it is as it claimed all four spots for the state tournament. Addie Albrecht, a senior, set a new section record with 530.60 points in the meet. Other divers who qualified for state are junior Makenzie Mustar (395.20), freshman Ella Albrecht (363.60), and senior Mackenzie Hebeisen (343.80).
Taking first place finishes for Grand Rapids and earning state berths are the 200-yard medley relay of junior Sophia Verke, junior Hannah Rauzi, senior Rowan Krueger-Barth and freshman Emily Ericson who set new pool and section records (1:49.96); Ericson in the 50-yard freestyle (25.07 seconds); Krueger-Barth in the 100-yard butterfly (1:01.78); Rauzi in the 100-yard freestyle (54.37 seconds) and the 100-yard breaststroke where she set a new section record (1:07.11); the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of sophomore Chloe Petersen, Krueger-Barth, Ericson and Rauzi (1:40.58); and the 400-yard freestyle relay consisting of Rauzi, sophomore Alyssa Jackson, eighth grader Allison Fox and Verke (3:42.45).
Taking second place and qualifying for the state meet for the Thunderhawks are Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.79) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.73); Alyssa Jackson in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.97); Krueger-Barth in the 50-yard freestyle (25.24 seconds); Ericson in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.20); Petersen in the 100-yard freestyle (55.70 seconds); and freshman Nevaeh Hoard in the 500-yard freestyle (5:35.86).
Placing third for Grand Rapids are Hoard in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.92); and Petersen in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.15).
“Most everyone going to state had a personal best,” Rauzi said. The top two relays, the top two individuals in each events, those who qualify by time standards, and the top four divers all qualify for state. In all, the Thunderhawks will be sending a dozen athletes to the state meet to compete.
Rauzi said it has been an outstanding year for the Thunderhawks, with every member of the team focused and dedicated during the season as they worked towards their goals.
“I would say everyone achieved at least one of their goals if not more,” Rauzi explained.
Grand Rapids will return most of the state-bound athletes next season and Rauzi said she hopes that the athletes continue their dedication, passion toward the sport and love of their team.
“We are not just a great team in the pool but these girls are amazing athletes, amazing people, amazing students; they are so supportive of one another. They are always cheering, always standing over the lane watching their teammates and supporting them in the pool, out of the pool, just incredible people.”
Rauzi thanks the coaching staff consisting of diving coach Sheri Schrock, Krista Berg and Andy Fox, and a great group of parents that supports the team. She also thanked Anne Campbell and the activities department for its support.
“This was just a great team effort,” she said. “I am very proud of the number of kids going to state for Grand Rapids, especially eight swimmers representing every single relay and individual event down there. That’s exciting.”
Rauzi said the 200-medley relay is ranked fifth in the state, Verke is ranked ninth in the 200 freestyle, and Hannah Rauzi is ranked seventh in the 100 breaststroke.
“We are hoping to do well down at state,” Rauzi said. She added that some of the Thunderhawk swimmers just partially tapered for the section meet so there may be better times posted at state.
“I think every single one of them want more,” Rauzi said. “This is a big deal, this is serious stuff and they are 100 percent focused.”
Section 7A Meet
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids 510.5, 2. Mesabi East 330.5, 3. Hibbing 289, 4. Duluth Denfeld 184, 5. Proctor-Hermantown 183, 6. Rock Ridge 174, 7. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 167, 8. International Falls , 9. Northeast Range/Ely 94, 10. Two Harbors 76 11. Chisholm 70.
200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Sophia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson), 1:49.96 (Pool and section records); 2. Mesabi East, 1:50.33; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 1:59.60.
200 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, Hib, 1:58.67; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 2:01.79; 3. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 2:03.92; 13. Liisa Wyland, GR, 2:15.13; 16. Liv Wyland, GR, 2:17.29.
200 individual medley — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 2:17.16; 2. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 2:19.97; 3. Chloe Petersen, GR, 2:20.15; 9. Selah Smith, GR, 2:29.72; 21. Gentry Byers, GR, 2:43.80.
50 freestyle — 1. Emily Ericson, GR, 25.07; 2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 25.24; 3. Kylie Meyer, ME, 25.40; 19. Treasure Jager, GR, 27.50; 20. Chloe Lee, GR, 27.52.
Diving — 1. Addie Albrecht, GR, 530,60 (Pool and section records); 2. Makenzie Mustar, GR, 395.20; 3. Ella Albrecht, GR, 363.60; 4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, GR, 343.80.
100 butterfly — 1. Rowan Krueger-Barth, GR, 1:01.78; 2. Emily Ericson, GR, 1:04.20; 3. Madison St. George, Hib, 1:04.29; 24. Isabella Hass, GR, 1:17.46; 28. Alaina Grochowski, GR, 1:20.94.
100 freestyle — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 54.37; 2. Chloe Petersen, GR, 55.70; 3. Adriana Sheets, ME, 55.70; 4. Allison Fox, GR, 56.71; 14. Selah Smith, GR, 1:00.93.
500 freestyle — 1. Geli Stenson, Hib, 5:27.92; 2. Nevaeh Hoard, GR, 5:35.86; 3. Elizabeth Nicolai, PH, 5:41.99; 8. Ada Jackson, GR, 5:59.25; 11. Liisa Wyland, GR, 6:09.97; 16. Liv Wyland, GR, 6:15.93
200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Rowan Krueger-Barth, Emily Ericson, Hannah Rauzi), 1:40.58; 2. Hibbing, 1:42.78; 3. Mesabi East, 1:44.81.
100 backstroke — 1. Emma Williams, ME, 59.83; 2. Sophia Verke, GR, 1:00.73; 3. Alyssa Jackson, GR, 1:02.12; 8. Allison Fox, GR; 19. Sylvie Ledermann, GR, 1:13.90.
100 breaststroke — 1. Hannah Rauzi, GR, 1:07.11(new section record); 2. Kyle Meyer, ME, 1:08.69; 3. Norah Gunderson, PH, 1:12.89; 5. Ada Jackson, GR, 1:15.76; 8. Chloe Lee, GR, 1:18.36; 16. Alyssa Dormanen, GR, 1:24.31.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Chloe Petersen, Alyssa Jackson, Emily Ericson, Sophia Verke), 3:42.45; 2. Hibbing, 3:45.30; 3. Mesabi East, 3:47.68.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.