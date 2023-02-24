HIBBING — Plenty of Grand Rapids High School swimmers earned their way into the top 16 as a result of their performances in the Section 6A Boys Swimming and Diving Meet preliminaries which were conducted on Feb. 23, in Hibbing.
The top eight finishers advance to the championship round on Saturday while the ninth through 16th place finishers will swim in the consolation events to pick up team points.
Following are results for Grand Rapids in the preliminaries:
Finishing second for the Thunderhawks was Leif Wyland in the 500-yard freestyle (5:28.81).
Coming in third for Grand Rapids were Joe Loney in the 200-yard freestyle (2:01.4, Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.02), and the 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Graham Verke, Wyland, Max Connelly and Nik Casper (3:43.81)..
Placing fourth for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis and Kasey Cowan (1:51.87); Verke in the 200-yard freestyle (2:02.25); Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (57.58 seconds); Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (5:33.85); and Sam Barton in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.15).
Finishing fifth for Grand Rapids were Casper in the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.72) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.72 seconds); Seth Barton in the 200-yard individual medley (2:20.24); and the 200-yard freestyle relay comprised of Aaron McMullen, Nathan Ewen, Jake Brunn and Loney (1:49.36);
Taking sixth for the Thunderhawks were Connelly in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.46); Sam Barton in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.19); and Verke in the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.31).
Placing seventh for Grand Rapids were Palecek in the 50-yard freestyle (23.66 seconds); Skaudis in the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.05), and Zak Vidmar in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:09.49).
Coming in eighth for the Thunderhawks were Wyland in the 200-yard individual medley (2:23.30); McMullen in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.46); and Connelly in the 500-yard freestyle (5:37.73).
Section 6A Preliminary Meet (top 16 advance to today)
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George, Nate Spiering), 1:43.32; 2. Hibbing (Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips, Luke Pocquette), 1:45.48; 3. Mesabi East (Connor Feldt, Zade Baker, Alex Leete, Isak Schroeder), 1:50.62; 4. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, Williams Skaudis, Kasey Cowen), 1:51.87.
200 freestyle — 1. AJ Hultman, RR, 1:56.98; 2. Leete, ME, 1:58.90; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 2:01.41; 4. Graham Verke, GRT, 2:02.25; 5. Nik Casper, GR, 2:03.72; 6. Max Conelly, GR, 2:04.46; 7. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 2:05.12; 8. Alex Hanegmon, H, 2:05.75; 9. Ben Zollar, H, 2:07.96; 10. Tim Ranta, H, 2:15.75; 11. Connor Tomczak, IF, 2:18.32; 12. Gavyn Ray, ME, 2:20.19; 13. Mikko Sundquist, RR, 2:20.49; 14. Lucas Hoopman, ME, 2:20.78; 15. Taneli Massingill, H, 2:31.36; 16. Latham Rooda, ME, 21:21.55.
200 individual medley — 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:10.12; 2. Bodi George, RR, 2:18.31; 3. Mathew Philips, H, 2:18.33; 4. Baker, ME, 2:19.63; 5. Barton, GR, 2:20.24; 6. Jacob Gundry, P/E, 2:20.45; 7. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 2:20.54; 8. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:23.30; 9. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:23.31; 10. Aaron McMullen, GR, 2:25.60; 11. John Lund, H, 2:32.94; 12. Isaac Nelson, H, 2:32.94; 13. Plinski, PE, 2:41.18; 14. William Gintner, I/R,m 2:42.75; 15. Lochlan Rooda, ME, 2:58.67; 16. Dragony, C, 2:58.74.
50 freestyle — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 22.27; 2. Ben Philips, H, 22.65; 3. Pocquette, H, 22.78; 4. Mason Williams, ME, 23.05; 5. Schroeder, ME, 23.05; 6. Spiering, RR, 23.31; 7. Palecek, GR, 23.66; 8. Aiden Bird, RR, 23.78; 9. John Kendall, RR, 24.07; 10. Christian Massich, H, 25.34; 11. Christian Varin, GR, 25.41; 12. Connor Graves, PE, 25.67; 13. Fynn Schlicht, GR, 26.19; 14. Danny Knapper, ME, 26.35; 15. Nathan Ewen, GR, 26.57; 16. Ben Fagerstrom, H, 27.63.
100 butterfly — 1. Gunnar George, RR, 53.28; 2. Ben Phillips, H, 56.27; 3. Layman, ME, 56.85; 4. Skaudis, GR, 57.58; 5. Gundry, PE, 1:02.74; 6. Barton, GR, 1:03.19; 7. Hanegmon, H, 1:034.37; 8. McMullen, GR, 1:04.46; 9. Seth Sushoreba, PE, 1:04.94; 10. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:07.67; 11. Brendyn Scholler, IF, 1:07.77; 12. Kai Strom, H, 1:09.53; 13. Levia Raisanen, PE, 1:09.53; 14. Trygg Hemstad, IF, 1:10.69; 15. Dallas Hoover, H, 1:16.77; 16. Andrew Sushoreba, PE, 1:22.34.
100 freestyle — 1. Steele, ME, 48.92; 2. Spiering, RR, 51.49; 3. Williams, ME, 51.76; 4. Kendall, RR, 52.25; 5. Casper, GR, 53.72; 6. Riipinen, H, 54.05; 7. Schroeder, ME, 54.09; 8.. Massich, H, 56.58; 9. Knapper, ME, 57.27; 10. Kasey Cowan, GR, 57.61; 11. Varin, GR, 57.86; 12. Cole Hughes, H, 58.09; 13. Zollar, H, 58.30; 14. Graves, PE, 58.81; 15. Sam Hoffman, GR, 59.28; 16. Tony Nemancih, RR, 1:01.09.
500 freestyle — 1. Leete, ME, 5:27.55; 2. Wyland, GR, 5:28.81; 3. Stenson, H, 5:32.45; 4. Loney, GR, 5:33.85; 5. Feldt, ME, 5:33.91; 6. Verke, GR, 5:34.31; 7. Hultman, RR, 5:36.68; 8. Connelly, GR, 5:37.73; 9. Ranta, H, 6;09.12; 10. Nathan Splinter, C, 6;14.52; 11. Ray, ME, 65:22.01; 12. Massingill, H, 6:27.60; 13. Sundquist, RR, 6:36.11; 14. Gallagher, PE, 6:39.29; 15. Caleb Buus, H, 6:39.51; 16. Nathan Abramson, PE, 7:20.52.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mesabi East (Williams, Layman, Schroeder, Steele), 1:33.21; 2. Rock Ridge (Aagenes, Hecimovich, Kendall, Bird), 1:34.21; 3. Hibbing (Hanegmon, Lund, Massich, Cole Hughes, 1:41.13; 4, International Falls (Joshua Wherley, Hemstad, Wyatt Jantzen, Scholar), 1:42.49; 5. Grand Rapdis (McMullen, Nathan Ewen, Jake Brunn, Loney), 1:49.36; 6. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Plinski, Abramson, Seth Sushoreba), 1;50.46; 7. Chisholm (Samuel Zancauske, Dillon Splinter, Pace Yukich, Nathan Splinter), 1:54.34.
100 backstroke — 1. Steele, ME, 56.51; 2. Godi George, RR, 59.91; 3. Palecek, GR, 1:00.02; 4. Mathew Philips, H, 1:00.88; 5. Stenson, H, 1:01.08; 6. Baker, ME, 1:01.21; 7. Skaudis, GR, 1:04.05; 8. Hiltunen, RR, 1:05.38; 9. Ewen, GR, 1:06.37; 10. Franklin Block, GR, 1:07.45; 11. Feldt, ME, 1:08.18; 12. Hunter LaMorea, RR, 1:10.40; 13. William Ginter, IF, 1:11.60; 14. Kai Schroeder, ME, 1:11.91; 15. Gallagher, PE, 1:13.79; 16. Nelson, H, 1:15.24.
100 breaststroke — 1. Aagenes, RR, 1:05.35; 2. Bird, RR, 1:06.66; 3. Hecimovich, RR, 1:07.85; 4. Barton, GR, 1:08.15; 5. Pocquette, H, 1:08.43; 6. Riipinen, H, 1:09.17; 7. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:09.49; 8. Wherley, IF, 1:09.94; 9. Plinski, PE, 1:10.26; 10. Barton, GR, 1:12.67; 11. Hemstad, IF, 1:12.60; 12. Lind, H, 1:13.29; 13. Cowan, GR, 1:14.86; 14. Hoopman, ME, 1:16.90; 15. Nemanich, RR, 1:17.70; 16. Buus, H,. 1:20.09.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Rock Ridge (Spiering, Kendall, Bodi George, Gunnar George), 3:26.32; 2. Mesabi East (Layman, Williams, Leete, Steele), 3:32.39; 3. Grand Rapids (Verke, Wyland, Connelly, Casper), 3:43.81; 4. Hibbing (Hughes, Massich, Nelson, Stenson), 3:56.10; 5. Proctor/Esko (Gundry, Graves, Raisanen, Seth Sushoreba), 4:04.66; 7. Chisholm (Nathan Splinter, Dillon Splinter, Wangensteen, Zancauske), 4:30.19.
