GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team punched its ticket into the Section 7AAA championship game Wednesday night and gained a bit of redemption in doing so as it defeated North Branch in four games in action in the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
The Thunderhawks – who lost to North Branch 3-0 in the second match of the regular season – won the match 3-1, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21.
“This win feels good,” said Thunderhawks coach Bekah Morris. “We definitely have improved a lot during the season and I think it showed tonight.”
Morris said recently that the team has taken a while to get going in some matches this season and she said getting off to quick starts in sets will be key. The athletes must have been listening as Grand Rapids jumped out to a 5-0 advantage in game No. 1. However, North Branch fought back and cut the Thunderhawk lead to 18-17 before Grand Rapids went on a four-point run and led 22-18. After a Thunderhawk unforced error allowed North Branch to pull to within 23-21, Grand Rapids received a pair of kills from Kate Jamtgaard – including the set winner – as it took a 25-21 win.
In the second set, the Thunderhawks led 7-3 and 15-10. However, hard-fighting North Branch battled back to trail by just 19-18 after a kill by Paige Peaslee. But Grand Rapids ran off the final six points – highlighted by kills from Jamtgaard and Braya LaPlant plus two unforced errors, a net violation and a hitting error from the Vikings – to take a 2-0 lead in the match with a 25-18 victory.
The third set also was close as the Thunderhawks led 16-14, and the set was tied at 18-18. But an unforced error and a hitting error by Grand Rapids plus an ace serve from Madison Helin and a kill by Lindsey Bunes put North Branch ahead 22-18. Grand Rapids fought back to tie the set at 22-22 highlighted by a kill from Kyra Giffen, but the Vikings used a hitting error and kills by Dakota Esget and Lauren Hicks to clinch the set 25-22.
After grabbing an early lead in the fourth set, North Branch took over and led 9-6. The Vikings still led 19-18 when a Viking net violation and a kill from Giffen – plus two unforced errors from North Branch – put the Thunderhawks ahead 23-19. However, kills from North Branch’s Peaslee and Helin pulled the Vikings to within 23-21, but that was as close as they would get as Rapids closed out the match with kills from Giffen and Josie Hanttula.
Grand Rapids now is preparing for Cloquet, who defeated Hermantown on Wednesday. The Thunderhawks won 3-0 in the two teams’ only regular season meeting on Oct. 14.
“I think we have to continue to put on serving pressure,” Morris explained. “Last time we played Cloquet, that was the big asset in our end and I hope we continue to do that. I know they are working on passing so we are going to expect that to improve.
“But we need to remain scrappy and expect the ball.”
Morris said Cloquet also has improved greatly since the beginning of the season and that the Thunderhawks are excited to play it for the section title.
“Cloquet had three hitters with double-digit kills in the semifinals so it looks like they are able to spread the ball around. They do have some big blockers so that is a strength that they have.”
Morris said that when a team is scrappy defensively like Grand Rapids is, sometimes it can frustrate a team.
“When they keep hitting and can’t get kills, it really takes a toll on the mental aspect of the game,” Morris said.
Morris feels that the Thunderhawk athletes will be ready for the match.
“I think the girls are super excited. They have worked hard every day at practice,” the coach said. “We talked a lot about setting high expectations and you can’t be afraid to tell your teammates when they are not giving 100 percent effort or they could be working harder. I think that has been a big learning curve for a lot of my players. We want to push every person that is there to go 100 percent.”
When asked what Grand Rapids needs to do to claim the section title, she said, “I think we absolutely need to be in the mental mind set that this is going to be a tough game and that we need to play our best in order to win. We need to continue to minimize the unforced errors and play smart while playing aggressive.”
