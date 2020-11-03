VIRGINIA – The Virginia volleyball team had their hands full Monday night playing host to Grand Rapids.
While the Devils showed great stretches of play at times, it wasn’t enough to overcome the varied offensive attack coming from the Thunderhawks as Virginia ultimately fell 3-1 (25-15, 18-25, 25-22, 25-18).
The Devils were forced to contend with the arms of outside hitter Claire Walsh and middle blocker Jenny Bowman. The pair of Grand Rapids seniors, along with sophomore Kate Jamtgaard quickly found success for the ‘Hawks.
Tied 7-7 in the first set, Bowman put down a pair of kills to give Grand Rapids the 9-7 lead. The Devils stuck around for a few more points in the opening set, a tip at the net in favor of Grand Rapids made way for a 17-12 Thunderhawks lead and a Virginia timeout.
The tim eout only seemed to fuel Grand Rapids as they took eight of the last 11 points to come away with the first set win, 25-15.
Virginia seemed to wake up in the second set and sprinted out to an early lead they could ride to a set two win.
The first nine points tilted towards the Devils 7-2 in a stretch that included a pair of Lexiss Trygg kills and an ace from Rian Aune. The Thunderhawks took their first timeout of the match in response but came out of the break with a string of errors, putting Virginia up 10-3.
The Devils maintained distance from the ‘Hawks and well-timed kills from Alosha Ranum, Trygg and Maya Carlson helped end the set 25-18 in favor of Virginia.
The third set was the tightest of all on the night. Trygg opened the set with a kill but Grand Rapids tied things back up with a solid tip at the night. Walsh came alive for the Thunderhawks and helped close a three-point deficit to just one with a kill followed by an ace serve to make it 15-4 in favor of Virginia.
The two teams traded errors and then a Grand Rapids tip at the net knotted things up at 16, causing Virginia head coach Jenessa Greenly to take a timeout. The Thunderhawks came out ready after the break and forced back-to-back Virginia errors. Tacking on a Bowman block after that, Virginia took their second timeout now trailing 19-16.
The Thunderhawks tried to sprint to the end of the set with a Zoee Johnson kill making it 24-18, but Virginia started to mount a comeback. Kills from Carlson and Aune made it 24-20 and two Grand Rapids errors got the deficit to just two. It wasn’t meant to be for Virginia, however, as a serving error into the net gave Grand Rapids the third set win, 25-22.
Virginia took an early 3-0 lead to start the fourth set with a Trygg block and kill supplementing a kill from Elsie Hyppa. That’s the biggest lead Virginia held in the fourth set, however, as the Thunderhawks took eight of the next 10 points – five of which came on Virginia errors – to take an 8-5 lead.
Grand Rapids slowly stretched the lead over the fourth set with Walsh, Bowman, Johnson and Braya LaPlant getting in on the action. Rallies were cut short by Virginia errors and while Trygg’s hitting tried to jumpstart the Devils, it wasn’t enough for a consistent run.
Leading 23-17, a Walsh kill put the Thunderhawks one point away from the match. Virginia’s Carlson responded with a kill of her own but Grand Rapids won a tip battle at the net on the final point to win the set 25-18 and the match 3-1.
Virginia will be back in action on Thursday when they travel to Hibbing.
