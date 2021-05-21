HIBBING — Hibbing High School softball coach Bryan Terzich would love to win every game by the 10-run rule in five innings, but he knows that’s not always possible.
At some point, the Bluejackets have to test their defense in a close game.
One of those games happened Monday when Hibbing and Grand Rapids hooked up in a pitcher’s duel between Aune Boben and Hannah Kinnunen.
Both pitchers combined on a five-hitter, but it was the Bluejackets’ defense that stepped up their play as Hibbing came away with a 2-1 victory over the Thunderhawks at Bennett Park Field.
Boben only allowed two hits, struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter. Kinnunen gave up three hits, struck out six and walked two.
With only eight strikeouts, Hibbing’s defense had to come up with another 13 outs, and the Bluejackets stood up to the challenge.
“Any coach will tell you that they rather see it 10-0, cruising and be over in five,” Terzich said. “You can save on your pitcher and your kids, but the game experience is important. They did work because Grand Rapids is a good-hitting team.
“They put their bats on the ball, but not necessarily hard all of the time. Aune is putting in a ton of effort to throw strikes, so we can be in every game. Defending that is a huge part of it. Aune does her work, and defensively we didn’t give up a lot.
Hibbing came out on top because of a two-run first inning.
Megan Bussey doubled to lead off the game, then Boben laid down a bunt, which was misplayed for an error, allowing Bussey to score, with Boben taking second.
Jacie Clusiau hit a ground ball and was thrown out at first, but the relay to third to get Boben went out into left field, allowing her to score the second run of the inning.
Getting on the board first had reversed a recent trend for Hibbing.
“We’ve struggled in the first inning in our last few games against Chisago and Esko, giving up four runs in each of those first innings,” Terzich said. “Coming out, switching that around and getting a couple of runs, that was huge.”
Boben would do the rest except Grand Rapids did nick her for a run in the third.
Lindsey Racine walked with two out, stole second, then stole third and when the ball was thrown into left field, she scored easily.
Grand Rapids did get a one-out double from Lindsey Tulla in the fourth, but she was left stranded on base.
Kinnunen got to second with two out in the fifth, but the Thunderhawks couldn’t come up with the clutch RBI base hit.
“That’s how it has been all year,” Johnston said. “It’s either we’re good at fielding, or we’re good offensively. We have to somehow put it together, but compared to our last couple of losses, I’ll take a 2-1 loss.
“Our team chemistry seemed to be good today. We were positive, lifting each other up even though we were down. That’s something we’ve been struggling with.”
The Bluejackets got a runner to second with one out in the third, but couldn’t score, then Boben walked to start the sixth, but she was thrown out trying to steal second, which put an end to that possible rally.
Terzich knows his team has to pick it up at the plate, especially with three more games this week.
“We’re in a funk right now,” Terzich said. “We have three more games this week, and we have to start hitting the ball, getting the good part of the bat on the ball. Until we do that, it’s going to be tough.
“We have a good team in Hermantown today. We have to play.”
For Johnston, her team has to start putting all of the pieces of the game together.
“It’s between our ears,” Johnston said. “It’s the mental game that we’re struggling with, which I know we can pull out of. We have to wait it out.”
Bussey, Boben and Maddie Rewertz had the Hibbing hits.
Addi Linder and Tulla had the Grand Rapids hits.
GR 001 000 0 — 1 2 2
HHS 200 000 x — 2 3 2
Grand Rapids: Hannah Kinnunen (L) and Tanner Eck; Hibbing: Aune Boben (W) and Bella Scaia; 2B — Lindsay Tulla, Megan Bussey.
Superior 18
GR 3
GRAND RAPIDS — Superior downed the Thunderhawks 18-3 in Grand Rapids on May 14.
Haley Zembo pitched the distance in the six-inning game for Superior allowing three runs on three hits. She walked four and struck out eight.
Hannah Kinnunen pitched the first 1 2/3 innings for Rapids allowing five runs – none of which were earned – on five hits. Addie Linder pitched the final 5 1/3 innings and allowed 13 runs – again none of which were earned – on seven hits. She walked nine.
Elise DeGraef had four RBIs for Superior while Haley Zembo, Emma Raye and Chesie McLaughlin all hit home runs.
Lindsey Tulla hit a home run for Grand Rapids while Adrienne Venditto drove in a run. Kinnunen, Emma Moran and Lindsey Racine had the other hits for the Thunderhawks.
Northwestern 11
GR 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks lost to Northwestern (Wis.) 11-2 at home on May 15.
Hannah Kinnunen started on the mound and pitched the first 4 1/3 innings allowing one unearned run on one hit while walking three and striking out five. Lindsey Tulla pitched an inning and gave up four unearned runs on four this. Addie Linder pitched the final 1 2/3 innings and yielded six unearned runs on two hits while walking three.
Offensively, Grand Rapids was led by Lindsey Tulla who had three hits.
GR 14
DM 0
GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids defeated Duluth Marshall at home 14-0 on May 20.
Results of the game were not available at press time.
Grand Rapids is now 8-10 for the season. It will play at Virginia in a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, May 24, and it will close out the regular season at home with a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Esko on Wednesday,May 26.
