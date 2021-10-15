GRAND RAPIDS — It’s playoff time for both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls soccer teams.
Both the Thunderhawk teams drew the No. 2 seed in their respective Section 7AA Soccer Tournaments. This is the first year of the three-class system.
Both the Grand Rapids teams were victorious in section quarterfinal action on Tuesday, but unfortunately for the local teams their season came to an end on Thursday with losses in the semifinals.
Following are results of the tournament:
Section 7AA Quarterfinals
Boys
Grand Rapids 4
North Branch 1
The Thunderhawks defeated a tough North Branch team 4-1 in quarterfinal action Tuesday in a battle between the No. 2 and the No. 7 seeds.
Grand Rapids took the lead eight minutes into the match when Hayden DeMars took a feed from Ulrich Mvogo and found the back of the net.
However, North Branch rebounded quickly as it tied the match with a goal just two minutes after DeMars’ tally. The game was tied at 1-1 at the half.
The Thunderhawks finally took the lead for good in the 64th minute when Grant Chandler converted on a penalty kick. Just five minutes later, Ian Salmela matched that by also scoring on a penalty kick.
Salmela scored on an assist from Chandler in the 77th minute to boost the Thunderhawk lead to 4-1 and give themselves some room from the scrappy North Branch squad.
Will Stanley had two saves in goal for the Thunderhawks while Grand Rapids forced the North Branch goalid to stop 21 shots.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said the Thunderhawks were tested by a scrappy North Branch team that tested his team’s composure.
“Even though they were seeded low with the No. 7 seed, we knew were up against a tough test,” Koerbitz said. “We beat them 5-0 earlier in the season, but they were without two senior captains and their head coach. The defensive effort by North Branch was incredible and they received multiple goal line clearances from their back line and received excellent goalkeeping.
“I give our boys a lot of credit for not getting frustrated when it seemed impossible for the ball to go into the net. North Branch hardly touched the ball in the second half, yet they had heroic defending and goalkeeping. Our boys never panicked when it was still tied late in the game.
“We also gave up a goal from a blunder in front of our own net that could have deflated our morale in the first half, but it didn’t. We were very disciplined andcomposed, and I would like to think we are battle testede and ready for our semifinalgame against Cloquet, which will be a great challenge for us.”
In other Section 7AA quarterfinal matches, No. 1 seed Duluth Denfeld had a bye into the semifinals, NO. 3 seed Cloquet downed No. 6 seed Mesabi East 9-1, and No. 4 seed Hermantown stopped No. 5 seed Hibbing 4-0.
Semifinals
CEC 2
Grand Rapids 0
The Thunderhawks saw their season come to an end on Thursday in section semifinal action when they fell to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (CEC) by a 2-0 score.
The Lumberjacks scored one goal in each half to take the win. Recording the goals for CEC were Xavier Anderson and Elijah Aultman.
Lucas Rauner was forced to stop just three shots in recording the shutout in the net.
Will Stanley was great in goal for the Thunderhawks in the loss as he recorded 12 saves.
With the loss, Grand Rapids ends its season with an 11-3-4 record.
Girls
Quarterfinals
Grand Rapids 9
Mesabi East 0
In quarterfinal action on Tuesday, the Thunderhawks ripped No. 7 seed Mesabi East 9-0 in action Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Eighth grader Kyle DeBay had a big day for the Thunderhawks as she scored the hat trick. But DeBay was hardly the whole show as plenty of Grand Rapids players have big games. Taylor Birkey scored a pair of goals and added three assists for a five-point game while London Bergland and Kenny Martinson both had two assists. Taelyn Pomplun and Makenzie Cole both had a goal and an assist while Ryan Martinson and Natalee Bushman each added a goal.
In other Section 7AA quarterfinal games on Tuesday, No. 1 seed Cloquet had a bye into the semifinals, No. 3 seed North Branch defeated No. 6 seed Hibbing 5-1, and No. 5 seed Duluth Denfeld upset No. 4 seed Cloquet 2-1.
Semifinals
North Branch 1
Grand Rapids 0
In a nailbiter at Noble Hall Field, North Branch earned a berth in the section championship match with a 1-0 victory over Grand Rapids.
In the other semifinal match, No. 1 seed Cloquet stopped Duluth Denfeld, the No. 5 seed, by a 2-0 score.
North Branch and Duluth Denfeld will meet in the section championship game on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m. at Duluth Denfeld High School.
With the loss, Grand Rapids ends its season with a 12-4-1 mark.
North Branch is 13-4-1 entering the championship game while Cloquet is 15-2.
