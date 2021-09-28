GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School football team scored early and often as it defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 43-0 in action Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks pulled a fast one on Hibbing on their first drive of the game when Grand Rapids punter Chris Hoover converted a fake punt play perfectly as he rambled 44 yards for a big first down. Owen Glenn finished off the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run as Grand Rapids took an early lead it would never relinquish. Kaydin Metzgar was good on the extra point, one of four kicks he made in the first half.
Hibbing put together a nice drive on its first possession and had a first and goal at the Hibbing one yard line. But Thunderhawk lineman J.D. Weston made two consecutive tackles for losses which Hibbing was unable to recover from as it turned the ball over on downs.
“That was a huge first series for us,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “We had some alignment problems defensively, but when push came to shove, our guys stepped up. J.D. Weston had two huge plays at the beginning of that and then we were able to stop them and take that momentum down and eventually score. So, that was a turning point in the game for sure. Our boys stepped up when our backs were against the wall.”
Grand Rapids then drove 98 yards for another touchdown with the final 73 yards coming when quarterback Dom Provinzino hit a streaking Dan Wohlers for the touchdown.
Grand Rapids increased its lead to 21-0 in the second quarter when Jack Cleveland scored on a 20-yard run.
The final touchdown of the first half came when the dangerous Glenn returned a punt 30 yards for a touchdown.
Grand Rapids added 15 more points in the third quarter. Two came on a safety when a Hibbing player was tackled in the end zone. Six more points came on an eight-yard run by Aiden Chandler, and Metzgar booted the extra point as the Thunderhawks led 37-0.
The final touchdown of the third quarter came when Cleveland rambled 46 yards for a touchdown as Rapids led 43-0.
Cleveland finished with 138 yards rushing for Grand Rapids while Provinzino completed two of four passes for 75 yards.
“Jack Cleveland is doing a great job,” the coach said. “Dom Provinzino did a decent job again at quarterback. Up front, the boys have played so much better since week 2. That progression is exactly what you want to see. We are growing each week and hopefully we can keep that going.”
Defensively, Grand Rapids limited Hibbing to just 49 yards rushing and 30 passing for 79 total yards.
“Whenever you get a win, you have to take some solace in that,” Spahn explained. “We have to protect the ball more and fix some alignment issues defensively, but overall the kids played well. Even the young guys played well too when they got in.
“I am happy with the overall effort. It’s another shutout for us and coach Kinnunen, and that is five shutouts in the past 10 games. I’ll take that.”
Grand Rapids vs. North Branch
The Thunderhawks face unbeaten North Branch Friday on the road. Spahn said North Branch runs the power-T formation and that it runs it well.
“They have some big boys up front so we are going to have our work cut out for us,” Spahn said. “We are having a good week of practice so far and the kids are dialed in. This is a game that probably is going to decide the district and go a long way into factoring in the section seeding.
“We have to go down there and play our best game.”
Spahn said North Branch wants to run the football and then back it up by playing solid defensively. He added that North Branch is always one of the more difficult teams to prepare for and match up against.
“They want to run the ball and so do we so the clock should keep running Friday night,” Spahn explained. “I think the team that wins this game is the one that wins the turnover battle and the team that wins up front. So if we can move the ball offensively with our boys up front, and stop them defensively, we are going to be fine.
“We also have to hang onto the football and create some turnovers.”
Injured quarterback Ethan Florek may return to action from his injured shoulder this week, according to Spahn.
Grand Rapids 14 14 15 0—43
Cloquet 0 0 0 0—0
First Quarter
GR-Owen Glenn 16-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
GR-Dan Wohlers 73-yard pass from Dom Provinzino (Metzgar kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Jack Cleveland 20-yard run (Metzgar kick)
GR-Glenn 30-yard punt return (Metzgar kick)
GR-Cleveland 46-yard run (Kick failed)
Third Quarter
GR-Tackle in end zone for safety
GR-Aiden Chandler 8-yard run (Metzgar kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
