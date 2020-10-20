GRAND RAPIDS — Entering Friday night’s high school football game between Grand Rapids and Hermantown, it was expected that it would be a close game between two of the top teams in northeastern Minnesota.
Instead, Grand Rapids took control from the beginning and never allowed Hermantown to rebound as the Thunderhawks rolled to a 41-0 victory over the Hawks in action Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids High School coach Greg Spahn said the Thunderhawk offense was efficient and that the game flowed as expected providing the players executed out on the field.
“I was happy with how (quarterback) Trent (Johnson) played and how the boys up front played,” said Spahn, praising the Grand Rapids linemen. “Noah Schmoll had an incredible game both offensively and defensively and our backfield was executing really well. We had a bit of a rotation with Dane Kennedy, Karter Olson and Andy Thomsen playing our fullback and they all did really well. Our halfbacks, Caden Hofstad, Johnny Bonner and Max Bergman, they all contributed and they all did a really good job.
“It was one of those things where they all came together.”
And to say that Spahn was pleased with the defensive effort of the Thunderhawks would be an understatement.
“I can’t remember the last time that Hermantown was on the wrong end of a running time game,” Spahn said. “Our defensive pressure and execution were really good. In football, people like to talk about balance in the run and pass but I don’t necessarily agree with that; it’s more how many kids can touch the ball. If you have four or five weapons, then how do you game plan for that? We have a bunch of kids that can make a difference and if we can get all of them involved it keeps everything balanced and it keeps a good flow.”
It took four plays for Grand Rapids to get on the scoreboard and the Thunderhawks were able to add two more touchdowns before the end of the half. Meanwhile, Grand Rapids’ defense bent but did not break as it was able to control the Hermantown offense.
The first drive of the game ended with a bang as Grand Rapids senior quarterback Trent Johnson connected with junior receiver Michael Ritter on a 40-yard touchdown pass. Nic Langlois booted the extra point and Grand Rapids had an early lead.
After the Thunderhawks forced Hermantown to punt on its first possession, Grand Rapids wasted little time in taking a two-touchdown lead. Aided by a 37-yard run down to the one yard line by Caden Hofstad, the drive was finished off when Johnson plunged into the end zone. Langlois’ kick was good and Grand Rapids led 14-0 with 6:37 left in the first quarter.
Hermantown then showed some life and drove deep into Grand Rapids territory. However, the Hawk drive stalled when it failed to convert on a fourth and goal situation from the Thunderhawk seven.
Grand Rapids then took more than seven minutes off the clock as it drove 93 yards for another touchdown. The drive was finished off when Johnson plunged into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.
Hermantown drove deep into Grand Rapids territory late in the first half but a Michael Lau pass on fourth down was intercepted by the Thunderhawks’ Dane Kennedy who returned it 85 yards for the final touchdown of the half. Langlois booted the extra point and Grand Rapids took a 27-0 lead into the locker room at the half.
If Hermantown had any ideas of making a second-half comeback, those hopes were squashed on its first drive of the second half when Thunderhawk John Bonner intercepted a Lau pass and returned it 29 yards to the Hawk three yard line. Bonner then was able to reach the end zone on a five-yard run and the kick was good as the Thunderhawks led 34-0 early in the second half.
Johnson had another big day for the Thunderhawks as he passed for 83 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 25 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hofstad also had a huge game for Grand Rapids as he rushed for 128 yards on just nine carries.
It also was an impressive showing for the Thunderhawk defense in posting the shutout. It allowed 70 yards on the ground and just 65 yards through the air, allowing just 135 yards of total offense to Hermantown.
“We tell the kids all the time that it doesn’t matter who you play, it’s how you play,” Spahn said. “If we can play how we know we can play, we are going to be all right. Our boys played really well Friday; Hermantown is still a good team and I think it says a lot about the commitment and just the unity and love that our kids have for each other and how that was reflected in the game on Friday.”
Duluth Denfeld on Friday
The Thunderhawks will play Duluth Denfeld on Friday night at 6 p.m. at Public Schools Stadium in Duluth. The Hunters have struggled this season losing big to both Hermantown and Duluth East and have been outscored 80-0. Grand Rapids has also played those two teams and dominated both. Still, Spahn said his team had better be prepared to play on Friday.
“Denfeld has a couple good athletes; they have a good running back who is shifty and he will probably be the best back that we will see,” Spahn explained. “Their quarterback has a cannon so they have some pieces. Again, I think it comes down to if we can execute the way that we can, we should be all right. If we can continue to get guys to play fast and play for each other, we will be OK.”
Hermantown 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grand Rapids 14 13 14 0 — 41
First Quarter
GR-Michael Ritter 40-yard pass from Trent Johnson (Nic Langlois kick)
GR-Johnson 1-yard run (Langlois kick)
Second Quarter
GR-Johnson 1-yard run (Kick failed)
GR-Dane Kennedy 85-yard interception return (Langlois kick)
Third Quarter
GR-John Bonner 5-yard run (Langlois kick)
GR-Ben Bonner 1-yard pass from Johnson (Langlois kick)
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
