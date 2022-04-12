DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team – the defending state Class AAA runner-up team – started off the 2022 season in outstanding fashion as it pounded Duluth Denfeld 10-0 in a five-inning contest conducted April 11, at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
Junior Myles Gunderson started off where he left off last season as he hurled a two-hit shutout in the mound for the Thunderhawks. In his five innings of work, he allowed the two hits while striking out five and issuing no walks.
Senior Ben Keske delivered the big hit for Grand Rapids as he was 2-for-3 with an inside-the-park grand slam home run and five RBIs while scoring a pair of runs and swiping a base. Sophomore Kyler Miller had two hits, scored a run and drove in one, Garett Drotts had a two-run single while Tyler Norgard added a RBI double.
“We came out ready to play,” said Grand Rapids coach Bill Kinnunen. “We got a couple base runners in the first but we couldn’t push one across. Myles came out and struck out the side in the first inning and we scored three in the second inning and we went from there.”
Grand Rapids is now off until Friday, April 22, when it travels to face North Branch, a section rival. The Thunderhawks then will play at Eagan on Saturday, April 23.
Asked when he figures Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids will be ready for play, the coach said there is at least two feet of snow behind home plate and in front of the first base dugout because of shade.
“The big thing is when is the frost going to go and we need nights over 32 degrees, otherwise we aren’t losing any frost,” Kinnunen said. “That field was built in the 1950s and they put clay under it compared to now where they put peat and sand and stuff that water will go through. Plus, that clay stays frozen a lot longer.
“It is going to be awhile before we are on Bob Streetar Field but Portage Park will become available a lot quicker so we will get outside and practice. We don’t have a home game until April 26, against Duluth East and that one is a little iffy right now, but that may be the only game that we are going to have to cancel. We think we should be able to get on the field the first week of May.”
GR 034 21 — 10 7 1
DD 000 00— 0 2 3
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W); 2B-Tyler Norgard; HR-Ben Keske.
