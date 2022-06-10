GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team has a goal for the 2022 Class AAA State Baseball Tournament and that is to finish higher than it did last year in the state tournament.
And that goal would be a good thing for the Thunderhawks as they reached the state championship game last season before losing and becoming the state’s runner-up team. So, according to Grand Rapids veteran manager Bill Kinnunen, the goal it to capture a state championship next week.
The Thunderhawks defeated Chisago Lakes handily on Wednesday at Duluth to repeat as the Section 7AAA champions. Kinnunen said the team is playing its best ball of the season entering the state tournament with a 16-6 record. Grand Rapids has now won three of the past four section tournaments.
“We pitched and played defense well,” Kinnunen said. “We just had a couple bad first innings in the first two games but we cleared that up. What happened is the bats broke out and we were really locked in on the base paths, taking extra bases whenever they gave us an opportunity, and we made them pay for that.”
Kinnunen said it is a good time to have the bats warming up with the Thunderhawks set to play their first state tournament game on Tuesday.
“You need to be playing at your best in the state tournament because everybody is good when you get down there,” the manager said. “You have to be at the top of your game and ready to play, and hopefully we can get it locked in next week.
“You need to celebrate every time you get to the state tournament because you never know when it is going to happen again.”
The seeding meeting for the state tournament is set for Saturday morning so all that is known at press time is that Grand Rapids will play Tuesday at Chaska. Even though the Thunderhawks took second place last season, Kinnunen said he is not expecting a particularly high seed because they have just the seventh best QRF rating in the state, which is primarily used for seeding at state.
“I think we deserve a four or a five based on the teams there, but we will see what happens because the coaches vote,” Kinnunen explained. “But our philosophy is you have to beat everybody anyway so what’s the difference. You have to play at the top of your game for three straight games.”
Kinnunen said the team is playing well entering the tournament.
“If the bats come alive down there and we continue to pitch and play defense, we should be able to compete,” Kinnunen said. “Usually it’s the team that makes the least mistakes, does the best with two outs and can get key two-out hits, that’s what is all comes down to.”
Grand Rapids brings plenty of experience to the state tournament and Kinnunen said it will be a big advantage for the Thunderhawks. He added that the Thunderhawks need to execute fundamentally at state.
“When you face good pitching, you have to be able to bunt the baseball and put it in play, and they have to be able to defend the bunt,” said Kinnunen
The Thunderhawks know they will not be sneaking up on any teams in the state tournament after their runner-up finish of last season.
“Everybody knows about Grand Rapids after last year’s run and even if we are not seeded they are still going to know about us,” said Kinnunen. “Everybody knows that we play strong fundamental baseball and you have to be at your best to beat Grand Rapids. Hopefully we can live up to that reputation.
“The goal is to win state and that’s been the kids’ goal since day one. They want to win one more game than they did last year in the tournament. That’s always our goal – to be state champion – and that is what we are going to strive for.”
Championship Game
Grand Rapids 9
Chisago Lakes 2
The Thunderhawks claimed the section championship on Wednesday in Duluth with a 9-2 victory over Chisago Lakes.
After Chisago Lakes cut the Grand Rapids lead to 3-2, the Thunderhawks added a run in the bottom of the third for a two-run lead. Ben Keske ripped a long two-run home run in the fourth inning to give Grand Rapids a four-run lead.
Junior Myles Gunderson hurled a complete game six-hitter for Grand Rapids in picking up the win. In his seven innings of work, he allowed two runs on seven hits while walking two, striking out five and hitting one batter.
Keske had the home run while Nolan Svatos had two hits and two RBIs and Dave Wohlers hit a RBI double and scored twice.
Kinnunen said Keske’s fourth-inning home run was big for the Thunderhawks.
“That kind of broke their back when Ben hit that one out center; the wind was blowing in a little bit and he got it really good,” Kinnunen said. “You could see their body language as their heads went down. We had them in a good place after that home run.”
CL 002 000 0 — 2 7 2
GR 031 203 x — 9 8 1
Grand Rapids: Myles Gunderson (W); 2B-Dave Wohlers; HR-Ben Keske.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.