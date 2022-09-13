f

Grand Rapids senior running back Owen Glenn looks to pick up yardage Friday night against Hermantown. The Thunderhawks tipped the Hawks 35-28 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

 photo by ted anderson

GRAND RAPIDS — Sophomore fullback Jake Troumbly scored four touchdowns and rushed for 138 yards and the Grand Rapids High School football team overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Hermantown Hawks 35-28 in an exciting home opener for the Thunderhawks Friday night at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

“There was some grit that the boys displayed and I think if we do some of those little things right like protecting the football and stuff like that, we will be fine,” said Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn. “I think the game shows the growth that these boys have had and really the willingness to play for each other. It was a fun game.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments