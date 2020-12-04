GRAND RAPIDS — Three members of the Grand Rapids High School volleyball team have been named to Lake Superior Conference All-Conference teams this season.
Thunderhawks named to the First Team are senior Claire Walsh and sophomore Lexi Lindgren.
Others named to the First Team along with the two Grand Rapids athletes are junior Payton Rodberg and junior Gabby Jauhola, both of Proctor, senior Kennedy Barrett of Hermantown and junior Emerson Rock of Cloquet.
One Thunderhawk was named to the Section Team and she was senior Jenny Bowman.
Other members of the Second Team are junior Bailee Hess and senior Megan Menzel, both of Hermantown, junior Jordan Mitchell, Duluth Denfeld, and senior Brenna McClarey and freshman Ava Carlson, both of Cloquet.
Receiving honorable mention are senior Alli Ahlers, Duluth Denfeld, sophomore Maddy Walsh, Proctor, and senior Ella Semaan, Duluth Marshall.
