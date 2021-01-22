COLERAINE — Both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls Nordic ski teams took team championships on Jan. 9, during the Grand Rapids Classic Invitational which was conducted at Mount Itasca in Coleraine.
Following are results of the meet:
Girls Varsity
The Thunderhawk girls team scored 390 points to outdistance second place Proctor which had 374. Hibbing was third with 337 followed by Two Harbors in fourth with 176.
In the five-kilometer race, eighth grader Della Bettendorf of Proctor was the top skier as she skied the course in a time of 19 minutes and 14 seconds.
Senior Elsa Viren of Grand Rapids was second in 19:54 and sophomore Sanny Gangi of Grand Rapids placed third in 21:02.
Rounding out the top five were sophomore Ada Jackson, Grand Rapids, 21:35, and freshman Ella Karkela of Grand Rapids, fifth in 22:25.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were sophomore Abigail Birkey, seventh in 23:16, sophomore Taylor Birkey, eighth in 23:38, senior Hailey LaFrenier, 10th in 23:44, junior Liv Wyland, 11th in 24:00, and senior Katherine Eddy, 12th in 24:09.
Boys Varsity
The Thunderhawks won the team title with 393 points while Proctor was second with 379. Hibbing was third with 89 while Two Harbors placed fourth with 94.
Senior Sam Stertz of Grand Rapids won the five-kilometer race in a time of 15:31. Sophomore Matej Cervenka of Grand Rapids was second in 16:54 and Thunderhawks senior Joshua Timm was third in 17:49.
Rounding out the top five were sophomore Aiden VanStraten, Proctor, 18:12, and senior Frank Gangi, Grand Rapids, fifth in 18:26.
One other Thunderhawk skier was senior Jack Cannella who was ninth in 20:03.
Girls Junior Varsity
Grand Rapids won the team title with 394 points followed by Two Harbors, 190, and Proctor, 181.
Grand Rapids had the top four skiers in the five-kilometer race which was won by sophomore Chloe Petersen in a time of 24:23. She was followed by Thunderhawks sophomore Lenna Johnson, second in 26:05, sophomore Sophia Verke, third in 26:15, and freshman Emily Walters, fourth in 26:29.
Freshman Jocelyn Carr of Two Harbors was fifth in 27:06.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were freshmen Emily Timm, sixth in 27:08, sophomore Gabrielle Daydodge, eighth in 28:15, and junior Rowan Krueger-Barth, ninth in 29:08.
Boys Junior Varsity
Proctor won the team title with 198 points. Grand Rapids was second with 99.
Santiago Lenz of Proctor was first in the five-kilometer race in a time of 20:41. Senior Zach Bolton of Grand Rapids was second in 24:18 and Benjamin Johnson of Proctor was third in 29:17.
Junior High Girls
Lainie Jackson, just a sixth grader, of MINSA was the winner of this three-kilometer race in a time of 13:44. Paisley Kleiman of Proctor was second in 16:00 while eighth grader Neveah Hoard of Grand Rapids was third in 16:58.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were seventh grader Lucie Casper, 12th in 18:35, seventh grader Ella Weerts, 13th in 18:48, eighth grader Keira Trest, 15th in 20:39, and seventh grader Kate Wheelock, 17th in 23:55.
Junior High Boys
Isaac Danielson, a sixth grader for MINSA, was the winner of this three-kilometer race in a time of 13:03. Eighth grader Larson Curnow of Grand Rapids was second in 15:18 and sixth grader James Jackson of MINSA was third in 15:49.
Other Thunderhawk skiers were seventh grader Kale Fairchild, fourth in 15:55, and eighth grader Brier Love, 11th in 21:27.
