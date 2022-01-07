GRAND RAPIDS — Kaden Nelson’s four-point night helped Grand Rapids walk away with a 6-2 win over rival Duluth East on Thursday night at the IRA Civic Center.
Nelson tallied a power play goal late in the second period to give the Thunderhawks a 5-1 lead before icing the game with his second goal early in the third period. The senior forward also picked up primary assists on goals by Garett Drotts and Ren Morque.
“We played great as a team and put together some good periods to come away with a win,” Nelson said.
In the second period, the Thunderhawks scored two goals in quick succession after Duluth East landed consecutive penalties and were forced to kill a 5-on-3. From there, play on the ice became chippy as the Greyhounds fought to erase a 5-1 deficit to start the third period.
Nelson scored his second goal early in the third period after he collected a loose puck off of Samuel Sterle’s skate and shot the puck into the top corner of the net.
Sterle, Morque and Drotts finished the game with three points apiece while Easton Young added one goal and one assist.
Grand Rapids controlled the puck well throughout the game and continuously created turnovers in the neutral zone, stopping the Greyhounds from carrying the puck up the ice.
Duluth East saw goals from Wyatt Peterson in the first period and Noah Teng late in the third.
After Thursday’s win, Grand Rapids sits at 9-3-0 on the season and is ranked 10th in Class 2A according to a poll conducted by Let’s Play Hockey.
The Thunderhawks finish off their light holiday schedule next week when they travel to Superior, Wis., to play the Spartans on Tuesday at 7 p.m. After that, they face off against Duluth Denfeld in Duluth on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.