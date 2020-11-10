Herald-Review

GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference All-Conference selections for both boys and girls cross country teams have been named.

Following are the All-Conference teams for both genders:

Boys

First Team

Two Grand Rapids High School runners were named to the All-Conference First Team for their performances this season. They are senior Sam Stertz and junior Austin Hanson.

Also named to the First Team were senior Isaac Fink, Duluth Denfeld, sophomore Miles Fischer, Cloquet, senior John Werner, Proctor, senior Josh Knight, Proctor, and senior Josh Sanders, Cloquet.

Second Team

One Thunderhawk was named to the Second Team. He is sophomore Matej Cervenka.

Also named to the Second Team were senior Benjamin Bauer, Cloquet, freshman Elijah Wozniak, Proctor, junior Jake Mertz, Cloquet, senior Joey McCormick, Duluth Denfeld, junior Sam Buytaert, Cloquet, and junior Shane Leask, Superior.

Girls

First Team

No Thunderhawks were named to the First Team. Making up the First Team are junior Keegan McAuliffe, Duluth Marshall, junior Harmony Tracey, Cloquet, eighth grader Lizzy Harnell, Duluth Marshall, eighth grader Della Bettendorf, Proctor, senior Morgan Binsfield, Proctor, senior Lauren Cawcutt, Cloquet, and eighth grader Paige Evans, Proctor.

Second Team

Ninth grader Ella Karkela of Grand Rapids was named to the Second Team. Other members include freshman Victoria Nelson, Cloquet, senior Courtney Werner, Proctor, senior Addie Peterson, Hermantown, junior Amelia Allen, Cloquet, freshman Norah Schultz, Duluth Marshall, and sophomore Grace McCormick, Duluth Denfeld.

