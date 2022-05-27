In the photo at left, the Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team is shown in action. In the photo at right, the Thunderhawks are shown stopping a run by Moorhead. From left are Kamryn Klinefelter, Eddy, Bischoff, Csmarich, Ahcan and Carlson.
GRAND RAPIDS/COLERAINE — Grand Rapids-Greenway (GRG( Lightning Lacrosse has earned it highest seeding yet going to into postseason and will host Spring Lake Park in a home playoff game on Tuesday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at Noble Hall Field.
In its sixth season as part of the Minnesota State High School League and with a winning 9-4 season record, the Lightning was selected by vote of section coaches to be the Section 7A sixth seed, the highest seeding in its history, and will face for the first-time Spring Lake Park, seeded 11th and with two wins 11 losses on the year.
“This has been a good season, actually a great season,” said Lightning head coach Mark Surface. “This is our first-ever home playoff game and we look forward to seeing our communities in the stands and cheering on Tuesday at Noble Hall Field.”
Last season, the Lightning progressed to winning its first round of playoffs, beating Coon Rapids to face section runner-up Champlin Park. With a win against Spring Lake Park on May 31, the Lightning would face an away battle at Forest Lake at 7:00 on June 2.
Boys Team
Grand Rapids Thunderhawks boys lacrosse heads to Champlin Park on Tuesday, May 31, at 7 p.m. for a first-round postseason playoff game.
The Thunderhawks have seen a growing season, with many close games, a new crew of coaches, some early injuries and an army of seasoned youth players moving up through the ranks. The Thunderhawks hold the section 7A 11th seed while Champlin Park is seeded sixth.
A second round of playoffs for the Thunderhawks would be Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. at Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.
