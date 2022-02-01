GRAND RAPIDS — Garett Drotts recorded a hat trick and Joey DelGreco tallied four points as Grand Rapids soared past White Bear Lake 9-2 on Saturday at the IRA Civic Center.
Drotts paced the Thunderhawks by scoring a goal in each period. He also added one assist to finish with four points. DelGreco dished out four assists and notched two goals of his own.
Freshman goalie Ryan Kerr got the first start and win of his career, making 15 saves on 17 shots.
The Thunderhawks scored early and often, tallying four goals in the first period. The second period was filled with penalties as each team traded trips to the penalty box. DelGreco scored the game’s lone power play goal to give Grand Rapids a 6-1 lead in the second.
Saturday’s win moved Grand Rapids to 15-5 on the season and showed the team can bounce back from a tough loss.
On Friday, Grand Rapids couldn’t contain Maple Grove as the Crimson skated to an 8-4 victory over the Thunderhawks.
Josh Giuliani led the way for Maple Grove with two goals and four assists while Finn Brink and Landen Gunderson added five points each. Maple Grove held a 2-1 lead after the first period then rattled off four-straight goals in the second period. Easton Young scored late in the second period to give the Thunderhawks some momentum heading into the second intermission.
In the third period, DelGreco connected with Kaden Nelson for two goals. On a power play, DelGreco circled behind the net and sent a pass out front that Nelson slid into the net. Two minutes later, DelGreco received a pass at the bottom right circle before finding Nelson open out front yet again. Nelson quickly buried a shot high into an open net.
Grand Rapids made a goaltending switch to start the third period by putting Kerr between the pipes. Kerr said it was a great feeling to see the ice at the varsity level, especially because he got to play alongside his brother Justin, a senior forward for the Thunderhawks.
“It’s amazing,” Kerr said. “Being moved up was an honor and being able to play with my brother was even better.”
Kerr started the Grand Rapids junior varsity game against Maple Grove on Friday that ended in a 5-5 tie. The Crimson junior varsity team outshot the Thunderhawks 50-15.
Grand Rapids has four games remaining on its regular season schedule, all of them at home. Up next, the Thunderhawks take on No. 4 Wayzata on Saturday at 3 p.m.
MG 2 4 2 – 8
GR 1 1 2 – 4
First period: 1. MG, Landen Gunderson (Finn Brink, Joshua Giuliani), 2:39; 2. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Hayden Davis, Will Stauffer), 13:29; 3. MG, Giuliani (Brink, Gunderson), 14:23.
Second period: 4. MG, Luke Margenau (Giuliani, Danny Nelson), 0:48; 5. MG, Sawyer Skanson (Chayton Fischer, Nelson), 6:08; 6. MG, Brink (Gunderson, Giuliani), 8:28; 7. MG, Brink (Giuliani, Gunderson), 9:53; 8. GR, Easton Young (Ren Morque, Garett Drotts), 14:32 (pp).
Third period: 9. GR, Kaden Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Morque), 3:48 (pp); 10. Guiliani (Brink, Nelson), 5:56 (pp); 11. GR, Nelson (DelGreco, Young), 6:58; 12. MG, Margenau (Gunderson), 13:50 (en).
Goalie saves: Toby Hopp, 12-9-10-31; Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-5-0-13, Ryan Kerr, GR, 0-0-6-6; Total penalties: MG 7-for-14 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
WBL 0 1 1 – 2
GR 4 3 2 – 9
First period: 1. GR, Ren Morque (Henry Sterle, Bauer Murphy), 7:16; 2. GR, Joey DelGreco (Easton Young), 10:20; 3. GR, Garett Drotts (Travis Verbick, Blayne Mortenson), 11:29; 4. GR, Kaden Nelson (Drotts, DelGreco), 13:35.
Second period: 5. GR, Drotts (Young, DelGreco), 1:10; 6. WBL, Brady Borgestad (Aiden Welch), 12:23; 7. GR, DelGreco (Kaden Nelson, Morque), 15:04 (pp); 8. Morque (DelGreco), 16:21.
Third period: 9. GR, Drotts (DelGreco, Will Stauffer), 1:12; 10. GR, Justin Kerr (Hayden DeMars, Henry Sterle), 4:44; 11. WBL, Borgestad (Tyler Bishop), 5:46.
Goalie saves: Toby Hopp, 12-9-10-31; Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-5-0-13, Ryan Kerr, GR, 0-0-6-6; Total penalties: MG 7-for-14 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
