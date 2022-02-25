GRAND RAPIDS — When a team plays undisciplined in any sport, bad things will happen.
That was evident Wednesday night in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA Boys Hockey Tournament in the game between No. 2 seed Grand Rapids and No. 7 seed Duluth East.
With the Thunderhawks clinging to a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, Duluth East displayed a streak of undisciplined hockey which came back to bite it hard. First, at the 6:20 mark of the period, the Greyhounds’ Cole Christian was called for a five-minute major penalty for boarding. That resulted in a pair of power play goals for Grand Rapids and it was quickly a three-goal lead for the Thunderhawks.
Then, with 2:17 remaining in the middle period, Duluth East’s Lars Berg was whistled for another major penalty, this one for kneeing. Grand Rapids added another goal during this stretch and took a 5-1 advantage into the final period.
Duluth East could never mount a challenge in the third period and Grand Rapids cruised to a 6-1 victory. The Thunderhawks – 19-6-1 on the season – now advance to the section semifinals where it will take on No. 3 seed Blaine – 14-8-4 on the season – on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
In the other semifinal game, No. 1 seed Andover will face No. 4 seed Forest Lake at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 26, in Duluth.
Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo agreed that the two major penalties went a long way in the win for the Thunderhawks.
“I thought Duluth East came out of the gates really good and they actually had us on our heels for the first 10 minutes of the game,” Chiodo said. “Our forecheck wasn’t very good and we gave up way too much time and space initially in the game and we needed to get on pucks harder and as the game wore on I thought we got better at it.
“Then when Henry Sterle made that big play to notch it up 1-1, it looked like the confidence kind of went through our team and we started playing our style of game. Then Duluth was undisciplined and we took advantage of it, and obviously got the game out of reach.”
Duluth East came out playing well and took the early lead when Thomas Gunderson scored 4:50 into the game. But the Thunderhawks’ Henry Sterle tied the game a little more than six minutes later, and Grand Rapids took a one-goal lead into the locker room when Will Stauffer found the back of the net with 1:39 left in the period.
In the second period, three power play goals by Grand Rapids thanks to the Duluth East penalties put the Thunderhawks in control. Garett Drotts scored the first goal followed by two from defenseman Easton Young and Grand Rapids had a four-goal lead.
Bauer Murphy of the Thunderhawks scored the only goal of the third period as Grand Rapids cruised to the victory.
Myles Gunderson kicked out 18 shots in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Zander Ziemski was forced to make 36 stops for Duluth East.
Grand Rapids vs. Blaine
The Thunderhawks did not play Blaine during the season, and Chiodo said Blaine is a good hockey team.
“They have a first line that is really good, they have a good goalie and they have a stud d-man, and they are a big team,” Chiodo explained. “It is going to be a fun game in a fun atmosphere and I know our kids will be ready to go.”
Looking at Blaine’s schedule, the team played some good teams really tough, and it also went through stretches where it struggled so it will be difficult to decipher which team will show up on Saturday.
“That’s high school hockey for you,” Chiodo said. “You get 16, 17, 18-year-old kids and you never know if they are going to be spot on or if they are going to be a little off. I’m sure being in the playoffs, everybody is playing with a little bit more of a sense of urgency and detailed. It will be a fun atmosphere and I am excited for our kids.”
Chiodo said when a season gets to the semifinals of the section tournament, there is not much coaching needed.
“Everything is already done. We are just tweaking things here and there and letting the kids know what their tendencies are,” said the coach. “We just have to worry about our game and play our style.”
With Blaine being a big team, Chiodo said the Thunderhawks need to attack and make Blaine move and go up and down the rink.
“We need to make them go 200 feet and we need to keep the puck moving up ice and make then work,” the coach explained. “The kids want it. They have been working hard since last year when we lost to Andover They have stayed focused and it is a great group of kids. They are excited and they are hungry.”
DE 1 0 0— 1
GR 2 3 1— 6
First Period — 1. DE, Thomas Gunderson (Cole Christian, Tyler Smith), 4:50; 2. GR, Henry Sterle (Hayden DeMars, Samuel Sterle), 10:52; 3. GR, Will Stauffer (Blayne Mortenson, Hayden Davis), 15:21.
Second Period — 4. GR, Garett Drotts (Ren Morque, Joey DelGreco), 8:35 (pp); 5. GR, Easton Young (DelGreco, Kaden Nelson), 10:15 (pp); 6. Young (Morque, Drotts), 15:57 (pp).
Third Period — 7. GR, Bauer Murphy (H. Sterle), 9:24
Goalie Saves — Zander Ziemski, DE, 8-17-11—36; Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-6-6—18.
Penalties — DE 5-for-24 minutes; GR 4-for-8 minutes.
