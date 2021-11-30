GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information regarding sporting events from around the area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 11
Hibbing 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team put on an amazing display of firepower in its season opener on Saturday against the Hibbing-Chisholm Bluejackets as it skated away with an 11-0 victory.
Kyle Henke scored just 1:44 into the game for Grand Rapids and it never looked back. Adding first-period goals for the Thunderhawks were Garett Drotts, Kaden Nelson, Hayden DeMars and Joey DelGreco.
Grand Rapids scored four more unanswered goals in the second period to led 9-0. Drotts scored twice in the period to achieve his hat trick while DelGreco and Blayne Mortenson also added goals.
DelGreco achieved his hat trick with a goal in the third period while Nelson also added a goal.
DelGreco finished with three goals and three assists for six points for Grand Rapids while Drotts had three goals and an assist. Nelson, Ren Morque and DeMars all had three-point games.
Myles Gunderson turned aside 14 shots to record the shutout in the nets for the Thunderhawks.
Brayden Boyer and Evan Radovich combined to make 29 saves for the Bluejackets.
Grand Rapids, 1-0 on the season, was on the road to face Duluth East on Tuesday. It will remain on the road Thursday, Dec. 2, for a 7:30 p.m. game against Duluth Marshall and then will be home on Saturday, Dec. 4, for a 3 p.m. contest versus Forest Lake.
Hibbing-Chisholm is 0-1 for the season.
HC 0 0 0-0
GR 5 4 2-11
First Period: 1. GR, Kyle Henke (Gus Drennen, Ren Morque), 1:44; 2. GR, Garett Drotts (Kaden Nelson), 2:43; 3. GR, Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Morque), 5:43; 4. GR, Hayden DeMars (Blayne Mortenson), 13:05; 5. GR, DelGreco (Henry Sterle), 15:14 (sh).
Second Period: 6. GR, Mortenson (DeMars, Sterle), 0:36; 7. GR, DelGreco (Drotts, DeMars), 3:36; 8. GR, Drotts (DelGreco), 10:09; 9. GR, Drotts, 16:38.
Third Period: 10. GR, DelGreco (Morque, Easton Young), 9:56 (pp); 11. GR, Nelson (DelGreco), 16:40 (sh).
Saves: Brayden Boyer, HC, 0-0-4-4; Evan Radovich, HC, 15-10-0-25; Myles Gunderson, GR, 5-7-2-14; Penalty minutes: HC 3-for-9 minutes; GR 4-for-11 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 5
WBL 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team won its first game of the Lighting Tournament on Friday by defeating White Bear Lake 5-0 in action at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
The Lightning led by just 1-0 entering the third period but scored four unanswered goals in the period to take the victory.
Kalle Reed scored on a power play for GRG at the 4:49 mark of the first period for the first goal of the game. That would be the lone goal until Mercury Bischoff turned on the red light 8:27 into the third period to give the Lightning a 2-0 advantage.
GRG then exploded for three more goals in the period with Bischoff scoring two of them with one of them coming while the Lightning was shorthanded to give her the hat trick in the game.
Kylie DeBay also scored for GRG in the third period.
While Bischoff scored the hat trick, Reed finished with a goal and two assists while Molly Pierce added a pair of assists.
Makenzie was once again outstanding in the nets for Grand Rapids in recording the shutout as she stopped all 21 shots directed her way.
Maya Marston had 31 saves for White Bear Lake.
With the win, GRG is now 3-1 for the season. White Bear Lake falls to 2-4 on the season.
WBL 0 0 0-0
GRG 1 0 4-5
First Period: 1. GRG, Kalle Reed (Molly Pierce, Cali Madsen), 4:49 (pp).
Second Period: No scoring.
Third Period: 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Allie LeClaire), 8:27; 3. GRG, Bischoff (Reed), 9:30 (sh); 4. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Mira Rajala), 11:17; 5, GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 14:21.
Saves: Maya Marston, WBL, 14-9-8-31; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 5-8-8-21; Penalty minutes: WBL 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 3-for-8 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 2
Blaine 1
GRAND RAPIDS — In its second game of the Lightning Tournament, the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team downed Blaine 2-1 in play at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Blaine scored the only goal of the first period when Macy Janssen converted on a power play late in the period.
The Lightning scored two goals in the second period to lead 2-1 entering the third period. Kalle Reed scored both goals for GRG with the tying goal coming at 10:47 on feeds from Mercury Bischoff and Jade Rohloff.
Reed notched the eventual game-winner less than five minutes later with Mercury Bischoff and Jazzy Bischoff getting assists,
Kenzie Cole had 18 stops in a winning effort in the nets for GRG.
Hailey Hansen recorded 19 saves in goal for Blaine.
With the win, GRG is now 4-1 on the season. It was in action Tuesday against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and will be off until Saturday, Dec. 4, when it takes on Shakopee in a road game set to begin at 2 p.m.
Blaine falls to 3-2 on the season with the loss.
Blaine 1 0 0-1
GRG 0 2 0-2
First Period: 1. B, Macy Janssen (Kendal Dean), 12:16 (pp).
Second Period: 2. GRG, Kalle Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Jade Rohloff), 10:47; 3. GRG, Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff), 15:18
Third Period: No scoring.
Saves: Hailey Hansen, B, 8-7-4-19; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 8-6-4-18; Penalty minutes: B 3-for-6 minutes; GRG 4-for-8 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
RLF 3
RED LAKE FALLS — The Greenway High School boys hockey team had a good season opener as it defeated Red Lake Falls 4-3 in action on the road on Nov. 27.
Red Lake Falls led 2-1 after one period on the strength of goals by Blake Breiland and Ty Kennett. Ezra Carlson scored unassisted for the Raiders in the period.
Carlson scored for Greenway in the second period and Breiland scored his second goal for Red Lake Falls as the Raiders trailed 3-2 entering the final period.
Greenway scored two early goals in the third period and made them stand up for the win. Carlson completed his hat trick with another unassisted goal 1:07 into the period to tie the game. Then, at the 7:19 mark, Matt Hannah scored unassisted to provide the eventual game-winning goal.
Nathan Jurganson had 22 saves in the nets for Greenway while Ashtin Fredrickson had 31 stops for Red Lake Falls.
Greenway is now 1-0 on the season and played host to Rock Ridge Tuesday night. The Raiders are then off until Thursday, Dec. 9, when it plays host to Moose Lake Area in a 7 p.m. contest.
GWY 1 1 2-4
RLF 2 1 0-3
First Period: 1. RLF, Blake Breiland (Ty Kennett), 1:55; 2 RLF, Kennett (Evan Girdler), 4:17; 3. G, Ezra Carlson, 6:11.
Second Period: 4. G, Carlson, 4:28; 5. RLF, Breiland (Girdler, Kennett), 15:59
Third Period: 6. G, Carlson, 1:07; 7. G, Matt Hannah, 7:19.
Saves: Nathan Jurganson, G, 8-7-7-22; Ashtin Fredrickson, RLF, 10-10-11-31; Penalty minutes: G 1-for-2 minutes; TLF 2-for-4 minutes.
