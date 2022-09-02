VIRGINIA — The Grand Rapids High School cross country team opened its season Wednesday as it competed in the Rock Ridge Invitational in Virginia.
The Thunderhawk boys team placed third and the girls team was sixth in the competition.
Rock Ridge won the boys’ competition with a team score of 23. Ely was second with 80 followed by Grand Rapids with 98.
In the girls’ competition, Hibbing was first with 47 followed by Rock Ridge 71, Ely 98, Duluth Marshall 122, Cloquet 141, and Grand Rapids, sixth with 158. Deer River/Northland (DRN) was 10th with 299.
Following are results:
Girls Varsity
Liz Nelson of Mt. Iron-Buhl won the girls varsity race in a time of 20:29. Nora Stark of Rock Ridge was second in 20:54 while Mileena Sullivan of Hibbing placed third in 21:05.
Whitney Sylvester was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as she placed 12th in a time of 22:47. She was followed by teammates Ella Karkela, 16th in 22:54, Ellen Sween, 38th in 25:05, Emily Walters, 41st in 25:26, Emily Timm, 61st in 30:00, Madeline Larson, 63rd in 30:25, and Holly Sylvester, 66th in 33:38.
Running for DRN were Faith Hawkins, 55th in 28:25, Hannah Decko, 65th in 33:27, Arionna Doerr, 68th in 35:00, Teona Bebeau, 69th in 36:03, and Emma Francisco, 70th in 37:05.
Boys Varsity
Rock Ridge ran away with the team title with 23. Ely was second with 80 and Grand Rapids finished third with 98.
Star runner Cameron Stocke of Rock Ridge won the boys varsity race in a time of 16:17. He was followed by Noah Foster of Cromwell-Wright in second in 17:37 and Jake Bradach of Rock Ridge was third in 17:39.
Adrian Hanson-Kaasa was the top Thunderhawk runner as he was seventh with a time of 18:37. He was followed by teammates Zane Poenix, 20th in 19:47, Larson Curnow, 21st in 19:48, Mason Adler, 26th in 20:10, Kale Fairchild, 31st in 20:25, Seth Barton, 33rd in 20:28, and Sam Barton, 38th in 21:11.
Running for Deer River/Northland were Matthew Schaaf, 47th in 22:19, and Armando Salazar, 68th in 26:37.
Girls Junior Varsity
There were no Grand Rapids entries. Miriam Milani of Hibbing was first om 23:46 followed by Emma Reini, Hibbing, 23:54, and Justine McDannold, Hibbing, 24:12.
Boys Junior Varsity
Wade Harsila of Rock Ridge was first in 20:30. He was followed by Sam Baumgardner, Hibbing, 20:53, and Jake Walli, Hibbing, 20:55.
Brendan Sylvester of Grand Rapids placed fourth in 21:12. He was followed by teammates Randall Belanger, 11th in 22:14, Mathew Johnson, 13th in 22:37, Lucas Rychart, 18th in 23:15, Joe Anderson, 19th in 23:16, Joel Frost, 20th in 23:21, Mason Sovada, 24th in 23:37, Micah Sween, 29th in 24:27, and Jake Engeldinger, 35th in 25:30.
Girls Junior High
Elsa Winbigler of Cloquet won this race in 14:41. Olivia Theien of Hibbing was second in 14:42 while Mila Johnson of Rock Ridge was third in 14:43.
Elaine Jackson was the top Grand Rapids placer as she was fifth in 15:26. She was followed by teammates Tess Reilly, 23rd in 17:45, Claire Larson, 28th in 18:24, and Anna Gebhart, 32nd in 19:16.
Running for DRN were Josie Watkins, 14th in 16:22, Cara Benham, 15th in 16:22, Makenna Snyder, 19th in 17:13, Avery Miller, 24th in 18:05, Justice Brown, 40th in 20:11, Emma Mitchell, 43rd in 20:53, Hope Hawkins, 49th in 23:36, Kendall Johnson, 50th in 23:49, Gracie Foix, 53rd in 24:52, and Laneika Jensen, 54th in 25:17.
Running for Hill City were Camryn Hunt, 35th in 19:22, Kyla Stimson, 42nd in 20:20.
Boys Junior High
Adam Rausch of Rock Ridge won the race in 12:07. Easton Kukowski of Hermantown was second in 12:52 while Tim Kazmierczak of Cloquet was third in 12:57.
Lane Lucas was Grand Rapids’ top finisher as he was sixth in 13:21. He was followed by teammates Will Huttner, seventh in 13:25, Jacob Brunn, 16th in 14:07, Caleb VanDrunen, 21st in 14:28, Bennett Williams, 22nd in 14:31, Logan Wourms, 35th in 15:04, and Owen Schauer, 57th in 19:41.
Running for Hill City were Steven Meyer, 54th in 19:01, Tyler Pearson, 56th in 19:16, and Kegan Stimson,63rd in 29:54.
Boys’ Varsity team scores: 1, Rock Ridge 23; 2, Ely, 80; 3, Grand Rapids, 98; 4, Hibbing, 101; 5, Duluth Denfeld, 134; 6, Esko, 152; 7, Cloquet,154; 8, Hermantown, 178.
Girls’ Varsity team scores: 1, Hibbing, 47; 2, Rock Ridge, 71; 3, Ely, 98; 4, Duluth Marshall, 122; 5, Cloquet, 141; 6, Grand Rapids, 158; 7, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 171; 8, Duluth Denfeld, 187; 9, Hermantown, 199; 10, Deer River/Northland, 299.
