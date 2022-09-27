f

Grand Rapids’ Kaydin Metzgar looks for running room Friday night against Hibbing. The Thunderhawks found plenty of running room in the game as they won 63-0.

 Photo by Gary Giombetti

MOUNTAIN IRON — The first year Hibbing High School football coach Shaun Howard coached against Grand Rapids, the Bluejackets beat the Thunderhawks 13-8.

Since that time, Grand Rapids has owned the series, including a 63-0 victory Friday at the Mountain Iron-Buhl Sports Complex.

