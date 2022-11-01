GRAND RAPIDS—The Cloquet Lumberjacks put it all together Friday night as they defeated defending Section 7AAAA and No. 1 seed Grand Rapids 42-15 in 7AAAA semifinal action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Grand Rapids sees its season end with a fine 8-1 record.
Cloquet scored first with 8:24 remaining in the first quarter when Reese Sheldon, the Lumberjacks’ dangerous quarterback, bulled into the end zone from one-yard out. The run for the two-point conversion failed and Cloquet led 6-0.
Grand Rapids tied the game late in the first quarter when Jake Troumbly pranced into the end zone on a 23-yard touchdown run. Grant Chandler booted the extra point and the Thunderhawks led 7-6 with 41 seconds left in the quarter.
The second quarter belonged to Cloquet as it scored three unanswered touchdowns. The first touchdown came on a one-yard plunge by Alexander Omenge, with the second coming on another one-yard run, this one by Kollin Bonneville.
The final touchdown of the first half for the Lumberjacks came when Sheldon connected with Ellenge on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 1:18 remaining in the half. Ellenge booted extra points after all three touchdowns as Cloquet led 28-7 at the half.
The second half did not start out well for the Thunderhawks as they fumbled with Cloquet recovering deep in Grand Rapids territory. Sheldon made Grand Rapids pay for the turnover as Sheldon rambled for the touchdown.
Sheldon scored once again for Cloquet, tallying on a 14-yard run later in the third quarter. The extra point was good and the Lumberjacks led 42-7.
The Thunderhawks scored the final touchdown when Jamin Froelich latched onto a 39-yard touchdown pass from Ethan Florek.
Sheldon finished with 145 yards rushing on 14 carries for Cloquet and he also completed 4-of-6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Troumbly led the Thunderhawk offense as he picked up 89 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown and he also ran in a two-point conversion.
Cloquet 42, GR 15
Cloquet 6 22 14 0—42
Grand Rapids 7 0 0 8—15
First Quarter
C-Reese Sheldon 1-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Jake Troumbly 23-yard run (Grant Chandler kick)
Second Quarter
C-Alexander Omenge 1-yard run (Carter Horvat run)
C-Kollin Bonneville 1-yard run (Cooper Ellena kick)
C-Ellena 32-yard pass from Sheldon (Ellena kick)
Third Quarter
C-Sheldon 19-yard run (Ellena kick)
C-Sheldon 14-yard run (Ellena kick)
Fourth Quarter
GR-Jamin Froelich 39-yard pass from Ethan Florek (Troumbly run)
