Rapids football

Grand Rapids players line up before the game and are introduced to the fans. Unfortunately, the Thundehawks fell to Cloquet to see their season come to an end.

 Photo by Ted Anderson

GRAND RAPIDS—The Cloquet Lumberjacks put it all together Friday night as they defeated defending Section 7AAAA and No. 1 seed Grand Rapids 42-15 in 7AAAA semifinal action at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.

With the loss, Grand Rapids sees its season end with a fine 8-1 record.


