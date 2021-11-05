DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School football team earned its first state trip in 15 years on Friday night in Duluth as it tipped the previously unbeaten North Branch Vikings 14-12 in the championship game of the Section 7AAAA Football Tournament.
It was a defense-dominated game in which the Thunderhawks trailed for most of the game. However, when the chips were down, Grand Rapids was able to make big plays to win the title.
In a fast-moving first half, each team had just one possession in the first quarter, with the quarter ending with North Branch inside the Thunderhawk 10 yard line. Early in the second quarter, quarterback Andrew Thauwald scored on a five-yard run to give the Vikings the early lead. The run for the two-point conversion failed but North Branch led 6-0.
Owen Glenn of Grand Rapids had a fine kickoff return to the 50 yard line on the ensuing kickoff, and on the first play after that Jack Cleveland rumbled 50 yards for a touchdown. Kaydin Metzgar booted the extra point and Grand Rapids led 7-6 early in the second quarter.
North Branch wasted little time in regaining the lead when Thauwald broke free on a 48-yard scoring run. The try for the two-point conversion failed but the Vikings led 12-7.
North Branch drove deep into Grand Rapids territory late in the first half but failed to convert on a fourth and two situation when Thunderhawk linebacker Chris Hoover made a nice play.
There was no more scoring in the half as North Branch took the 12-7 lead into halftime.
North Branch drained a bunch of time off the clock on its first possession of the third quarter as it drove deep into Thunderhawk territory. But the Grand Rapids defense stiffened in the red zone and forced the Vikings to turn the ball over without points at the Grand Rapids nine yard line.
Grand Rapids’ offense then produced two big plays, with Aiden Chandler rambling for 39 yards to the Grand Rapids 48. Glenn then broke free for a 44-yard jaunt down to the Vikings eight yard line. On a fourth and eight play, the Thunderhawks were called for a five-yard penalty to make it fourth and 13, and subsequently they turned it over on downs.
The Thunderhawk defense then came up big on North Branch’s next possession to force a punt with Grand Rapids taking over on the North Branch 45. Unfortunately, an Ethan Florek pass was picked off by North Branch’s Ryan O’Day to thwart the scoring chance.
The Grand Rapids defense stepped up again on the Vikings’ next possession and forced a punt with the Thunderhawks taking over on their own 34 with 3:55 left in the game. Glenn then streaked for a 47-yard run, and a horse collar tackle penalty put the ball inside the North Branch 10. Cleveland did the rest as he bulled into the end zone to give Grand Rapids the lead with 2:45 left in the game.
North Branch started on its own 36 needing at least a field goal to take the lead. On a third down play, Rapids’ Andy Linder made a big tackle on a screen pass to put North Branch in a fourth and eight situation. On the next play, the Vikings tried a halfback option pass that was dropped by a Viking receiver to give the Thunderhawks the ball.
Grand Rapids was able to run out the clock to claim its first section championship since 2006.
Cleveland had another big game on the ground for Grand Rapids as unofficially he had 125 yards while Glenn also picked up some key yards as he finished with 88.
North Branch picked up 247 yards rushing and just four yards passing as the Grand Rapids defense came up big with it had to.
Grand Rapids 0 7 0 7 — 14
North Branch 0 12 0 0 — 12
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
NB-Andrew Thauwald 5-yard run (Run failed)
GR-Jack Cleveland 50-yard run (Kaydin Metzgar kick)
NB-Thauwald 48-yard run (Run failed)
Third Quarter
No scoring.
Fourth Quarter
GR-Cleveland 9-yard run (Metzgar kick)
